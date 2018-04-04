 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Mar 18

2018 Commonwealth Games: India At Gold Coast, Day 1

Updated: 04 April 2018 17:24 IST

The Indian contingent is expected to pick up a big number of medals in the 21st Commonwealth Games, with the competitions beginning on April 5. The teams will begin their efforts early in the schedule, while some of the individual athletes also begin their display.

2018 Commonwealth Games: India At Gold Coast, Day 1
The events will begin on April 5 ©

Here are the Indians who'll be in action on Day 1.

Artistic Gymnastics: Men's Team Final and Individual Qualifications (09.08 IST onwards)

Team India: Yogeshwar Singh, Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra

Badminton: India vs Sri Lanka (Mixed Team Event Group Play Stage - Group A) 04.31 IST;

India vs Pakistan 14.31 IST

Basketball: India vs Jamaica (Women's Preliminary Round Pool B) 14.03 IST;

India vs Cameroon (Men's Preliminary Round Pool B) 15.30 IST

Boxing: Manoj Kumar vs Osita Umeh (Nigeria) (Men's 69kg Round of 32)

Cycling Track: Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualifiers (14.42 IST onwards)

Team India: Deborah Deborah, Amritha Reghunath, Sonali Mayanglambam,Monorama Devi Tongbram;

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying (14.51 onwards)

Team India: Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj Sanandraj, Ranjit Singh;

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying (20.51 onwards)

Team India: Deborah Deborah, Aleena Reji;

Hockey: India vs Wales (Women's Pool A) 05.02 IST

Squash: Harinder Pal Sandhu vs Cameron Stafford (Cayman Isles) Men's Singles Round of 64 (09.20 IST);

Vikram Malhotra vs Manda Chilambwe (Zambia) Men's Singles Round of 64 (10.40 IST);

Saurav Ghosal vs TBD Men's Singles Round of 32 (13.30 IST);

Joshna Chinappa vs Lynette Vai (Papua New Guinea) Women's Singles Round of 32 (14.10 IST);

Dipika Pallikal vs Charlotte Knaggs (Trinidad & Tobago) Women's Singles Round of 32 (14.10 IST)

Lawn Bowls: Pinki vs Jo Edwards (New Zealand) Women's Singles Section D - Round 1 (04.30);

India vs Wales: Men's Triples Section A - Round 1 (04.30);

Pinki vs Katherine Rednall (England): Women's Singles Section D - Round 2 (07.30);

India vs Papua New Guinea: Men's Triples Section A - Round 2 (07.30);

India vs Malaysia: Men's Pairs Section D - Round 1 (11.20 IST)

India vs Northern Ireland: Women's Fours Section B - Round 1 (11.30 IST);

India vs Malta: Women's Fours Section B - Round 2 (17.30 IST)

Tables Tennis: India vs Vanuatu (Women's Team Group 2) (05.00 IST);

India vs Trinidad & Tobago (Men's Team Group 1) (07.30 IST)

Weightlifting: Women's 48 kg (medal event) Mirabai Chanu (09.42 IST onwards)

*Schedule and timings as per gc2018.com website

Topics : CWG 2018 Other Sports
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Manoj Kumar will meet Osita Umeh of Nigeria in men's 69 kg category
  • India will play Wales in women's hockey Pool A match
  • Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa will feature in Round of 32
Related Articles
2018 Commonwealth Games: Chaotic Draw Gifts Australian Boxer Taylah Robertson A Medal Even If She Loses
2018 Commonwealth Games: Chaotic Draw Gifts Australian Boxer Taylah Robertson A Medal Even If She Loses
2018 Commonwealth Games: History Meets Culture At CWG Opening Ceremony
2018 Commonwealth Games: History Meets Culture At CWG Opening Ceremony
2018 Commonwealth Games: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sends Good Wishes To Indian Contingent
2018 Commonwealth Games: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sends Good Wishes To Indian Contingent
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mirabai Chanu Carries Indian Hopes On Day 1
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mirabai Chanu Carries Indian Hopes On Day 1
Commonwealth Game 2018 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: Prince Of Wales Declares Games Open
Commonwealth Game 2018 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: Prince Of Wales Declares Games Open
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.