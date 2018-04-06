2018 Commonwealth Games: Deepak Lather Claims Bronze, Gives India Fourth Weightlifting Medal

Lather lifted 136 in snatch and 159 in clean and jerk for a total of 295kg to win bronze.

Indian weightlifters continued to shine at the Commonwealth Games 2018 as Deepak Lather won a bronze medal in men's 69kg event at the Carrara Sports Arena 1 in Gold Coast on Friday. Lather lifted 136 in snatch and 159 in clean and jerk for a total of 295kg to win fourth medal for India.

Wales' Gareth Evans won gold, while Sri Lanka's Indika C. Dissanayake Mudiyanselage bagged the silver medal.

This was India's fourth medal in weightlifting.

India have won two gold, one silver and one bronze so far in the quadrennial event.

Earlier in the day, Sanjita Chanu won gold medal in women's 53 kg event. Sanjita overcame a stiff challenge from 2014 Glasgow gold medallist Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea with a total lift (snatch plus clean and jerk) of 192 kg for India's second gold in the weightlifting category.