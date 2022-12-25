India on Sunday defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in the second Test in Mirpur to win the two-match series 2-0. Chasing a target of 145, India had resumed play on Day 4 at 45/4. The visitors lost three early wickets on Day 4, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz completing his 9th five-wicket haul. Bangladesh seemed to be in control of the proceedings, but Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin stitched an unbeaten 71-run stand to take India across the finishing line. With the win, India boosted their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final, which will be played next year.

Here's how the updated World Test Championship points table looks like:

Australia, ahead of their Boxing-Day Test against South Africa, sit top of the table with a win percentage of 76.92. The Pat Cummins-led side has played 13 games so far, winning nine of them.

India also retain the second spot, following their series win over Bangladesh. They have a win percentage of 58.93.

South Africa also remain third in the table, ahead of the second Test against Australia, which starts on Monday, December 26, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They have a win percentage of 54.55.

Sri Lanka are fourth with a win percentage of 53.33.

England are fifth in the table after clean sweeping Pakistan 3-0. The Ben Stokes-led side has a win percentage of 46.97.

With a win percentage of 40.91, West Indies are behind England on sixth.

Pakistan and New Zealand, who will be squaring off in a two-match Test series, starting from December 26, are seventh and eighth with win percentages of 38.89 and 25.93, respectively.

Bangladesh remain bottom due to a poor win percentage of 11.11.

