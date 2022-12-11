India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday was ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh due to a thumb injury. The BCCI named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the opening Test, which starts Wednesday, December 14. Rohit had taken a blow to his left thumb, while fielding during the second ODI against Bangladesh earlier this week in Mirpur, and was later taken for scans at a local hospital. Easwaran comes into the side after scoring 299 runs in two games for the India 'A' side currently touring Bangladesh. KL Rahul will lead the team in his absence.

BCCI also said that they will later take a call on Rohit's availability for the second and final Test.

"India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test," the BCCI said in a statement.

Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar were also added to India's squad, with pacer Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja yet to recover from their respective injuries.

Veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat was also recalled to the side after his performances in the domestic circuit with Saurashtra.

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are yet to fully recover from their respective shoulder and knee injuries and are ruled out of the Test series. The selectors have named Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar as replacements for Shami and Jadeja respectively. The selection committee has also added fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat to India's squad for the Test series," the statement added.

India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat