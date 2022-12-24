Rishabh Pant missed out on his sixth Test century as he was dismissed on 93 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. When Pant arrived at the crease, India were reeling at 72/3 on Day 2. The visitors soon lost the wicket of Virat Kohli (24) as well, before Pant, alongside Shreyas Iyer (87), played a counter-attacking knock to take India past Bangladesh's total of 227 runs. In the end, India managed to take an 87-run lead, with both Pant and Iyer missing out on their respective centuries.

Before the start of play on Day 3, former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra asked Pant about his mindset, especially when he is batting in the 90s.

To this, Pant said that he is more bothered about helping the team, rather than the landmarks.

"As an individual, I don't think about the landmark so much. Three figures are just a number for me, I try to play out the situation most of the times. If it happens, it's good. If it doesn't, can't control that. As an individual, I am fine because I knew I was batting well. I didn't capitalize and I missed my hundred, but happy that Shreyas Iyer and I got our team out of trouble," Pant told Anjum before the start of play on Day 3.

Notably, this was the sixth time that Pant has got out in the 'nervous 90s'.

So far, Pant has scored five centuries and 11 fifties in the longest format of the game.

