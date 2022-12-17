Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan Solid; India In Search Of 1st Wicket
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match, Day 4 Live: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan hold the fort as Bangladesh have comfortably crossed the 50-run mark in their chase of 513 against India in the first Test.
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match: India have set a 513-run target for Bangladesh.© AFP
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match, Day 4 Live Updates: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan hold the fort as Bangladesh have comfortably crossed the 50-run mark in their chase of 513 against India on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Team India had declared their second innings at 258 for 2 with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara scoring centuries. Earlier, India had posted 404 runs after KL Rahul had won the toss and decided to bat first. Later, the guests bundled out Bangladesh for 150, gaining a first-innings lead of 274. Kuldeep Yadav had returned figures of 5 for 40. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 4 of the 1st Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
1st Test, India in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, Dec 14, 2022
Day 4 | Morning Session
BAN
150&54/0 (16.5)
IND
404&258/2d
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.21
% chance to win
IND 84%
Draw 8%
BAN 8%
Batsman
Najmul Hossain Shanto
36* (62)
Zakir Hasan
18 (39)
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj
20/0 (5)
Ravichandran Ashwin
25/0 (6.5)
- 09:15 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Back-to-back FOURS!Najmul Hossain Shanto is playing really well. He first drove a Mohammed Siraj delivery from outside off stump for a four before flicking a fuller ball on the pads towards backward square leg for another boundary.BAN 150 & 53/0 (15.3)
- 09:05 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Match on Day 4 has started!Kuldeep Yadav is bowling the first over of the day as the duo of Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto look to keep Bangladesh going in the chase of 513 runs. Here we go!
- 08:40 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: A tough challenge for Bangladesh!Bangladesh might have started well in their chase of 513 runs, but the pitch is not as good as they would have liked to bat in the fourth innings. The ball stays low at times, with spinners also getting fair amount of turn. To make things further tough for the hosts, the Indian pacers are also extracting some good movement off the surface, and getting the ball swing too.
- 08:24 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to Day 4 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh will resume at the score of 42 for 0. They need 471 runs more to win. Stay connected for the live updates, including scores, related to the game.
