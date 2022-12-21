Bangladesh bowlers have been "really good" in keeping India star Virat Kohli quiet in the ongoing series and bowling coach Allan Donald expects that to continue in the second Test beginning in Mirpur on Thursday. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam dismissed Kohli with a beauty in the first innings in Chattogram while the former India captain remained unbeaten on 19 in the second essay. Stand in skipper KL Rahul too found it tough in the first Test. "They are the prized wickets aren't they, it is like bowling to (Sachin) Tendulkar. You know when that man walks into the crease the value of getting it right is absolutely paramount," Donald told reporters on the eve of the game.

"So when the great Virat Kohli steps out and you miss a chance against him, you are going to suffer because they don't give many chances after that. I thought we have been very good against him and KL and hopefully that will continue. Virat is hungry, he wants to leave the series with a hundred under his belt."

'Shakib available to bowl'

Donald also informed that Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who did not bowl in the second innings in Chattogram due to a rib injury, is fit to roll his arm over in the final Test.

"Shakib is okay, he will bowl. He was bruised and battered in the one-day game here, but he has gone through that. He is available for selection, and available to bowl," said the South African pace legend.

Donald added that pacer Taskin Ahmed will feature in the second Test.

"Taskin is good to go. He wanted to play the last Test but he was very much short of a gallop in terms of rhythm. The build-up in the last Test was crucial for him. He is looking forward to the contest."

Bangladesh are expected to play with the same bowling combination as the surface is expected to aid the spinners more.

"Any selectors here? (laughs) If I am talking out of the room a little bit, it will be the same three spinners and welcoming back Taskin and Khaled as well.

"Sorry to the selectors but I am talking out of the room a little bit. That's what I can see happening. Good news is that Shakib is good to go. Looking at the pitch, I think he will very much come into play," added Donald.

After being bowled out for 150 in the first innings, Bangladesh put up a much improve effort in the second essay to end at 324. However, India won comfortably by 188 runs.

"We want to win. It doesn't matter where you play India, you put that in your highest order of achievements. We know 150 didn't cut it for us.

"We have spoken about the values of our partnership. We need to be much more resilient, which we showed in the second innings. We are desperate to win. A lot of people including me want to go home for a delayed Christmas with a win under our belt," said Donald.

