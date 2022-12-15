Virat Kohli, with his incredible understanding of the game, can easily decipher when to switch gears and when to control the proceedings, said head coach Rahul Dravid, who was also mighty impressed with the way the Indian premier batter maintains his intensity during training. Kohli found form during the Asia Cup in the UAE earlier this year after enduring an extended lean patch. He continued his magnificent run in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Last week, the former India captain brought up his 44th ODI hundred.

"He (Virat) knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game, it's incredible to watch and a good sign for us if he can build up," Dravid said in a video released by the BCCI on its website.

"Virat has an incredible template in 50-over cricket. His record speaks for itself. It's phenomenal the number of games he's played." Dravid added that Kohli's training intensity never wanes whether he is in form or not, and that's something the youngsters in the team can learn.

"He feels he's back and is training as hard as I have ever seen him. For me, that has been a stand out, watching him train this past year, that never changes irrespective of whether he is doing well or not and that is a great lesson for a lot of the young players in the group," added Dravid.

The former Indian batter felt teams have become more aggressive and are pushing for results as the race for the World Test Championship final spots heats up.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"Teams have already been more aggressive over the last bit; we have seen a lot more results. Teams are playing for results a lot more now, especially with the World Test Championship points at stake." Dravid believes teams must be able to adapt to every situation to succeed in Test cricket.

"I still think adaptability is going to be very important in Test cricket, the ability to play aggressively when you need to... or you can play aggressively with the kind of squad you have or the position you find yourself in the game... and then the opportunity to play a difficult period or day of Test cricket either with the bat or ball and knuckle down and play some hard cricket.

"The teams that have that adaptability or the ability to switch even in between a Test match are the ones that are going to be very successful," he added.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA 2022: Morocco Reaches Semi-Final