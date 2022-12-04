Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Virat Kohli works it to mid-wicket for a dot.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short and at the pads, Rohit Sharma pushes it to deep square leg for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Tad short on off, Virat Kohli punches it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on leg, Virat Kohli uses his feet and clips it to square leg. The fielder fires in a poor throw and it goes over the keeper. The batters are alert and run the second on the overthrow.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on off, Virat Kohli looks to work this one on the leg side but gets a leading edge that rolls towards cover.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full on middle, Virat Kohli gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this one behind square on the leg side for a boundary. First boundary for Virat Kohli.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Rohit Sharma looks to smash this one through the covers but does not time this one. Mishits it back to the bowler.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length outside off, Rohit Sharma pushes it to point.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Rohit Sharma frees his arms and cuts this one past backward point for a boundary. The third man fielder ran to his right but could not prevent the ball from racing away to the fence.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Rohit Sharma goes for the cut but gets an under edge that rolls behind the wicket.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Virat Kohli opens the bat face and guides it to deep backward point for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Virat Kohli pushes it to mid-wicket.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Rohit Sharma gets across to sweep this one and gets hit the pads. There's a loud appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Bangladesh discuss but do not send it upstairs.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Floated on middle, Rohit Sharma gets in the line of the ball and sweeps this one over square leg for a boundary. Smart batting by Rohit Sharma.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Rohit Sharma pushes it back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short on leg, Virat Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Virat Kohli pushes it to mid-wicket for a dot.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up middle, Virat Kohli advances and works it to short leg.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit Sharma punches it off the back foot to cover for no run.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and too wide outside off, Rohit Sharma looks to cut this one but misses.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short and at the waist of the batter, Rohit Sharma gets into the position early and helps this one over fine leg for a maximum.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length outside off, Rohit Sharma pulls it towards mid-wicket for a dot.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Rohit Sharma punches it straight to extra cover.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller outside off, Rohit Sharma defends it to extra cover for a dot.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit Sharma pushes it to mid off.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short on leg, Virat Kohli flicks it to square leg for a dot.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! Tossed up on leg, Virat Kohli looks to work it on the leg side and plays it a bit early. Gets a leading edge and the ball lobs up in the air but wide of square leg.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on leg, Virat Kohli gets forward and clips it to square leg.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Virat Kohli punches it to mid-wicket for a dot.
Virat Kohli makes his way out to the middle to a massive roar from the crowd.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Bangladesh get an early breakthrough and Shikhar Dhawan seemed to be struggling at the wicket! Mehidy Hasan tosses this up on middle, Shikhar Dhawan gets into the position early to reverse sweep this one. The ball comes off his gloves, back onto the pads, and sneaks its way onto the stumps. First blood has been drawn and the southpaw has to make the long walk back to the shed.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Shikhar Dhawan defends it to cover for a dot.
