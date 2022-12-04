Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Bangladesh would be thrilled about winning the toss and electing to field first as Litton Das showed his aptitude as a captain with his bowling changes. He brought on spin early and that resulted in a wicket for Mehidy Hasan which allowed Bangladesh to put some pressure on their opponents. Shakib Al Hasan started with a bang taking two wickets in his first over and getting the advantage in favor of his team. Litton Das pulled off a spectacular catch and his effort reconfirmed the fact that the Bangla Tigers were up for the game. Ebadot Hossain did drop a catch but made up for it with the ball as he took two wickets and Shakib took three more to wreck the Indian batting in the middle overs. Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers taking a five-wicket haul and coming really close to achieving his best figures in T20Is. He was ably supported by Ebadot Hossain who claimed the last two wickets to end the game with a four-wicket haul.
India got off to a circumspect start with Shikhar Dhawan unable to get off the blocks and taking time to settle in at the wicket. He was dismissed early but Rohit Sharma got off to a decent start. The game took a massive turn when the skipper and Virat Kohli were dismissed in the same over and India found themselves in a spot of bother. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul began rebuilding the innings but were pegged back once again when the former was dismissed after a 43-run partnership. Washington Sundar provided KL Rahul with support as they put on 60 runs together but the wicket of the all-rounder initiated a collapse as the visitors lost 4 wickets for 4 runs. The wicket-keeper reached his half-century but was dismissed on 73 to end India's hope of getting past the 200-run mark.
What an outstanding performance on the field by Bangladesh! This inning has been all about Bangladesh's most loved player Shakib Al Hasan! He has dismantled India's powerful batting lineup to restrict the visitors to an under-par score of 186. KL Rahul battled on for India but ran out of partners as India were unable to play out their full quota of overs. They have an uphill task if they are to defend this target and win the first game in this series. Bangladesh have done all the hard work and it is now up to their batters to take them beyond the finish line.
41.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India's inning has been wrapped up in the 42nd over! Banged in short on off by Ebadot Hossain, Mohammed Siraj gets hurried as he tried to pull and ends up slicing it in the air towards Mahmudullah at deep cover who makes no mistake. Ebadot Hossain finishes with four wickets.
41.1 overs (0 Run) This is short and outside off, Mohammed Siraj cuts this towards point and a good stop prevents a run.
41.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Ebadot Hossain bowls an above-waist full toss outside off, Mohammed Siraj looks to cut but misses and the leg umpire calls this no ball. It will be a Free Hit for India.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Kuldeep Sen tried to defend and gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on middle, Kuldeep Sen defends it off the back foot towards the bowler.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Mohammed Siraj shimmies down the track and drills it to long off for a single.
40.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up on middle, Mohammed Siraj gets into the position early and sweeps this one wide of square leg for a boundary.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Mohammed Siraj uses his feet and drives it firmly to cover for a dot.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Kuldeep Sen gets forward and plays this one to cover for a single.
