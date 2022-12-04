Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Appeal for LBW!
Kuldeep Sen is the last batter to make his way out to the crease. He would have no expected to get to bat on debut.
39.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Big, big wicket for Bangladesh and India's last hope of putting up a decent total on the board Banged in short on off by Ebadot Hossain, KL Rahul rises with the delivery but fails to get on top of the bounce as he tried to pull. Gets it from the upper part of the bat and skies this one towards Anamul Haque at fine leg. The fielder settles under it and makes no mistake.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on leg, KL Rahul pushes it off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and at the pads, KL Rahul rocks back and helps this one fine behind square on the leg side for a boundary. Valuable runs for India.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and angling in, KL Rahul defends it off the back foot to mid-wicket.
39.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good-length delivery on off, KL Rahul goes through with the shot and lofts this well over mid off. The ball hits the boundary cushions on the full and KL Rahul collects a maximum. Good straight hit by KL Rahul.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Mohammed Siraj knocks this one towards cover for a dot.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Short on leg, Mohammed Siraj works it to square leg for a dot.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Mohammed Siraj defends it off the back foot towards the bowler.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Mohammed Siraj defends it on the leg side.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Mohammed Siraj gets to the pitch of the ball and pushes it to extra cover.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Mohammed Siraj gets forward and defends it to point.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Full and angling at the pads, Mohammed Siraj clips it nicely towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off from round the wicket, Mohammed Siraj shoulders arms and lets it go through to the keeper.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Touch short on middle, Mohammed Siraj defends this one off the back foot to point for a dot.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on off, KL Rahul gets on top of the bounce and pushes it to cover for a single.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, KL Rahul gets in the line of the ball and taps it off the back foot to mid off.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on leg, KL Rahul defends it off the back foot to the left of the bowler.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Mohammed Siraj gets forward and defends it with a straight bat back to the bowler.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Short on middle and turning away, Mohammed Siraj defends it off the back foot towards the bowler.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Short on off, KL Rahul makes room and cuts it to deep cover for a run.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on leg, Mohammed Siraj works it to to square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, KL Rahul rocks back and punches this one off the back foot to long off for a single.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flatter and quicker on off, KL Rahul uses the pace of the delivery and opens the bat face to guide it past short third man for a boundary. Smart batting by KL Rahul.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery on middle, KL Rahul drives it to mid off and rushes for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. KL Rahul was gone had Litton Das hit.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Cutter outside off and going away from the batter, KL Rahul gets forward to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length outside off, KL Rahul gets on top of the bounce and punches it to mid off for a dot.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on leg, KL Rahul knocks this one towards mid on for a dot.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Short and down the leg side, KL Rahul looks to work this one fine on the leg side but misses. The ball comes off his pads on its way to the keeper.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, KL Rahul pushes it off the back foot towards mid off for a dot.
Match Reports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.1 overs, India are 180/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 today match between Bangladesh and India. Everything related to Bangladesh and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Bangladesh vs India live score. Do check for Bangladesh vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.