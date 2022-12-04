Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (2 Runs) Shakib Al Hasan angles this into the pads on a fuller length, Mohammed Siraj flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket and they take a couple of runs. 2 wickets in an over for Shakib Al Hasan once again and he has conceded just 2 runs.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Goes full and attacks the stumps, Mohammed Siraj clips the ball to the mid-wicket fielder.
Mohammed Siraj is the new man in.
34.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! PLUMB! Shakib Al Hasan has his five-wicket haul and KL Rahul is running out of partners here! Bowls a full delivery just outside off and gets it to skid into the stumps. Deepak Chahar gets his front foot forward and looks to defend but the ball raps against the pads. A massive appeal from the Bangladesh players and the umpire raises his finger immediately. Deepak Chahar goes for the review and UltraEdge show that the ball hits the pads before the bat. Ball Tracking shows three reds and India lose their review. Eight wickets down now and Shakib Al Hasan is all over India in this game.
34.3 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the pads on a fuller length, Deepak Chahar taps this down towards the short leg fielder.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Floats this one full and in line with the stump, Deepak Chahar blocks this back down the pitch towards the bowler.
Deepak Chahar walks in to bat at number 8.
34.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Shakib Al Hasan is on fire and he has his fourth wicket! He bowls this on a fuller length and on an off stump line. Shardul Thakur goes on the back foot and looks to block but plays the line of the ball. The ball straightens a fraction after pitching and beats the outside edge to peg the off pole back. Shardul Thakur has been cleaned up by a beauty and Shakib Al Hasan looks thrilled. India are seven down now and a lot depends on how KL Rahul approaches this innings.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on a good length and outside off, KL Rahul defends this towards the point fielder. Another successful over for Bangladesh.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls this short and outside off, Shardul Thakur hits this hard to deep cover and takes one.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Goes full and outside off, KL Rahul drives this to deep cover and takes a run.
33.3 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and outside the off stump, Shardul Thakur eases the ball to deep cover-point and gets off the mark with a single.
Shardul Thakur is the new man in.
33.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bangladesh have been absolutely outstanding in the field! Shakib Al Hasan has followed up his outstanding over with a stunning catch! Ebadot Hossain bowls this back of a length and outside the off stump, Shahbaz Ahmed looks to ride the bounce and cut it into the off side but misues his shot towards short cover. Shakib Al Hasan gets really low and take a lovely catch as the ball is dying into the ground. India lose their sixth wicket now and they are in deep trouble.
Ebadot Hossain hasn't found his pace yet in this innings.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Ebadot Hossain bowls this on a good length and into the pads, KL Rahul flicks this into the backward square leg region and takes one.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Wicket maiden for Shakib Al Hasan! Bowls this slightly short and on a leg stump line. Shahbaz Ahmed goes on the back foot and taps the ball to mid one. Outstanding bowling from the Bangladesh stalwart!
32.5 overs (0 Run) Into the pads on a fuller length, Shahbaz Ahmed clips the ball straight to mid-wicket.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Another full delivery served in line with the stumps, Shahbaz Ahmed looks to play this leg side but gets a leading edge to the cover fielder.
Time for drinks! India lose Washington Sundar just when a partnership was flourishing between him and KL Rahul. Bangladesh will be happy to see the back of Washington Sundar and they will now look to pile on more misery and get into the tail of India. Shahbaz Ahmed joins KL Rahul in the middle and he needs to provide able support.
32.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This is an inspired bowling change from Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan strikes straight away! Washington Sundar looking to be innovative but perishes looking to score runs. This is flighted full and in line with the stumps, Washington Sundar looks to reverse sweep the ball behind square on the off side but finds the short third man fielder. Ebadot Hossain does not have to move an inch and takes an easy catch. India have now lost half their side.
32.2 overs (0 Run) This is full as well on an off stump line, Washington Sundar looks to work this leg side but gets a leading edge to the mid off fielder.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Shakib Al Hasan begins the over with a full delivery just outside off, Washington Sundar flicks this towards backward square leg.
Bangladesh bring Shakib Al Hasan back on to find a breakthrough.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Ebadot Hossain bangs this one in short and in line with the stumps. KL Rahul has his eyes on the ball and sways out of the way with ease.
31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will be FIFTY for KL Rahul! He is playing a top-class inning to bail his team out of trouble! Ebadot Hossain bowls this short and outside off, KL Rahul slashes at this and gets it over the backward square leg fielder to get to his landmark in style.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls this back of a length but strays onto the leg side. Washington Sundar clips this to deep backward square leg and takes a run to bring KL Rahul back on strike.
31.3 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and outside off, KL Rahul pushes this into the cover-point region and takes a single.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a terrific-looking shot from KL Rahul! Ebadot Hossain bowls this a fraction short and outside the off stump. KL Rahul punches towards deep backward point and collects four runs for himself.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Ebadot Hossain starts off with a slower ball bowled full and outside off. KL Rahul defends this watchfully towards cover.
Ebadot Hossain comes back into the attack.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden over for Hasan Mahmud! Goes full this time and just outside the off pole. Washington Sundar strokes this straight to the mid off fielder.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls this back of a length and outside the off stump. Washington Sundar carves this square but finds the point fielder.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls this slightly short and into the pads, Washington Sundar taps it towards mid-wicket and looks for a single. KL Rahul sends him back and dives to get back into the crease.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling on a good length and on an outside off stump channel. Extra bounce once again and Washington Sundar defends this to point.
30.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length once again and outside the off stump. Washington Sundar blocks this one solidly towards point.
30.1 overs (0 Run) What a jaffa! Hasan Mahmud bowls this from 'round the wicket on a good length and outside off. The ball shoots up off the surface and beats the outside edge of Washington Sundar's bat as he looks to push at it.
Match Reports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.1 overs, India are 158/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 today match between Bangladesh and India. Everything related to Bangladesh and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Bangladesh vs India live score. Do check for Bangladesh vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.