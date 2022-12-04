Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Floated outside off, KL Rahul frees his arms and fetches this one from outside off. Lofts this one over mid off and it goes all the way for a maximum. A good finish to the over by India.
29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flighted down the leg side by Mehidy Hasan, KL Rahul gets down on knee and slog sweeps this one behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker on off, Washington Sundar makes room and cuts this one to backward point. A fumble by the fielder there allows a single.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Washington Sundar uses his feet and can only play it back to the bowler.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on off, Washington Sundar drives it back to the bowler.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Mehidy Hasan flights this full and outside the off stump, Washington Sundar reaches for it and hits it to mid off.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery on off, KL Rahul works this one to mid-wicket for a dot.
28.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, KL Rahul uses the pace of the delivery and plays this one wide of third man to collect a couple of runs.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off and angling in, KL Rahul gets into a tangle as he tried to make room and can only play this one to cover.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Washington Sundar gets forward and drives this one to deep cover for a single.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Appeal for caught behind! Short and outside off, Washington Sundar looks to use the pace and help this one behind square on the off side but misses. There is a noise as the ball goes through to the keeper and Bangladesh are confident that Washington Sundar has edged it. They send it upstairs but there is a flat line on the UltraEdge as the ball is next to the bat and Bangladesh lose a review.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Washington Sundar works it off the back foot towards mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his left and prevents the single.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Washington Sundar gets across and clips this one to square leg for a run. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar are doing a good job of rotating the strike.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted at the pads, KL Rahul helps this one behind square on the leg side for a single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Touch short on off, Washington Sundar works this one off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Washington Sundar reaches for it and plays it back to the bowler.
27.2 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Ebadot Hossain drops a sitter! Floated on off, Washington Sundar gets forward to go inside out over covers. Ends up chipping it towards the man at long off who gets around in time and lets it slip through his hands.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, KL Rahul makes room and cuts this one to deep point for a single.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery on off and angling in, KL Rahul pushes this one to deep cover for a single.
26.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DISPATCHED! Cutter outside off and into the wicket, KL Rahul has plenty of time to rock back and he pulls this one towards square leg. Clears the fence with ease and collects a maximum.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, KL Rahul gets on top of the bounce and punches this one towards backward point for a dot.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on off, KL Rahul gets forward and defends this one to mid-wicket for a dot.
26.2 overs (3 Runs) Back of a length on off, Washington Sundar pulls this one off the back foot towards the vacant mid-wicket region. It goes wide of deep square leg and that allows the batters to run three.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full delivery outside off, Washington Sundar drives it towards Mehidy Hasan at point who stops the single.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Washington Sundar rocks back and punches it to long off for a single.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, KL Rahul uses his feet and chips it over mid off for a single. It was uppish but safe.
25.5 overs (3 Runs) 3 Wides! That turned a long away! Short and turning sharply, beats the keeper to his right and it goes towards short fine leg. The batters run two in the process.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller on middle, KL Rahul works it to mid-wicket for a dot.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Washington Sundar pushes it to long off for a single.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, Washington Sundar closes the bat face early and it goes back to the bowler.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, KL Rahul advances to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge towards point for a single.
Match Reports
