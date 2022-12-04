Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Full once again and outside off, KL Rahul clips the ball to long on and takes another run.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Flights this one full and outside off, Washington Sundar punches this down to long on for a run.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls this a fraction short and outside off, KL Rahul powers this off his back foot to long off for a single.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, KL Rahul knocks this towards the cover fielder.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Shakib Al Hasan fires this one into the pads on a fuller length. KL Rahul clips this towards backward square leg and looks for a run. There is some confusion and Washington Sundar is sent back. There is a direct hit but replays show that Washington Sundar is back home.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls this slightly short and into the pads, Washington Sundar punches this towards long on and takes one.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Strokes the full delivery outside off to long off and takes a single to end the over.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Goes full and outside the off stump, Washington Sundar taps this towards point.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps once again on a fuller length. Washington Sundar defends this back towards the bowler.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Full once again and in line with the stumps, Washington Sundar smothers this into the pitch.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full and outside the off stump, Washington Sundar drives this to the left of the cover fielder who stops the ball with a dive.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Fired into the pads on a shorter length, Washington Sundar misses his clip and gets hit on the pads.
22.6 overs (0 Run) On a fuller length and angled into the pads, KL Rahul taps this to the leg side and that ends another good over from Bangladesh.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls this a fraction short and straight, Washington Sundar clips this to deep square leg for a run.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Goes back to bowling short and in line with the stumps. The ball stays low but KL Rahul manages to ease the past the bowler to long on for a single.
22.3 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside the off stump, KL Rahul taps this to the left of the bowler this time.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls this one slightly short in line with the stumps, KL Rahul blocks this to the right of the bowler.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Shakib Al Hasan begins this over wit a full delivery outside off, KL Rahul defends this towards cover.
21.6 overs (1 Run) This is bowled short and outside off, KL Rahul uses the depth of the crease to punch this off his back foot towards deep cover for a single to keep strike.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Goes really full this time and strays onto the pads. Washington Sundar clips this to the left of mid on and takes a quick single.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Flights this one full and in line with the stumps. Washington Sundar blocks this towards point.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Goes full and outside the off stump, KL Rahul eases the ball to long on and takes a run.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads on a fuller length, Washington Sundar clips this towards backward square leg and takes a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Mehidy Hasan starts off with a loopy delivery served full and outside off, Washington Sundar taps this back towards the bowler.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Goes 'round the wicket to the right-hander and bowls this full into the stumps. KL Rahul is watchful as he defends this towards mid on. Just 2 runs from the over and Bangladesh seem to have a strangle hold on India at the moment.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls this one back of a length and into the batter. Washington Sundar fends this into the square leg region and takes a single to get off the mark.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full this time and outside the off pole, Washington Sundar knocks this firmly to the mid off fielder.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls this slightly short and outside the off stump, the ball nips back in a fraction. Washington Sundar shoulders arms to this one.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on a yorker length and in line with the stumps, Washington Sundar gets his bat down in time and digs the ball back towards the bowler.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Mustafizur Rahman bowls this on a good length and outside off, KL Rahul punches this to deep cover-point for a single.
