Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! The short ball does the trick for Ebadot Hossain and Bangladesh. Short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer does not get into the position and tries to pull this one from outside off. Gets a top edge that goes high in the air towards Mushfiqur Rahim behind the wicket. He settles under it and does the rest. India are now 4 down.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Shreyas Iyer cuts it straight to backward point.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, keeps a bit low but KL Rahul does well to pull it to fine leg for a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Short and just outside off, Shreyas Iyer gets on top of the bounce and punches it firmly to deep cover for a run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on off, cramps KL Rahul for room as he went for the cut. Still manages to play it towards cover and takes a quick single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, KL Rahul punches this one off the back foot to cover for no run.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, KL Rahul frees his arms and drives it to deep cover to collect a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Shreyas Iyer looks to clip this one but gets an inside edge that rolls behind square on the leg side for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Shreyas Iyer gets forward and drives this one to mid off for a dot.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish on leg, Shreyas Iyer clips this one off the front foot to square leg for a dot.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short and on off, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and punches this one off the back foot through the covers for a boundary.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, KL Rahul gets forward and drives it nicely towards deep cover for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on off, keeps a bit low on its way to the batter and Shreyas Iyer taps this one carefully to backward point.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Short and at the batter, Shreyas Iyer gets on top of the bounce and fends it to backward point.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Shreyas Iyer pushes it off the back foot to mid-wicket for a dot.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on off, nips away after pitching, Shreyas Iyer gets beaten on the outside edge as he tried to defend. Shreyas Iyer is stunned with this delivery.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Short outside off, Shreyas Iyer uses the pace of the delivery and works it past backward point. It is played to the right of third man and that allows the batters to run two.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and defends this one off the back foot to backward point for a dot.
DRINKS! Bangladesh will be thrilled with what has transpired so far as they have gotten rid of India's top three cheaply. India got off to a watchful start but lost their openers and Virat Kohli early to find themselves in a spot of bother. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have begun the rebuild and will have to bat long to get India to a position of strength. The Bangladesh spinners have claimed all the wickets so far and they will be looking to press forward their advantage after the break.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Shreyas Iyer pushes it to mid wicket and rushes for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Would not have mattered anyway as Shreyas Iyer was well in.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter on off, Shreyas Iyer taps it off the back foot to point for a dot.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Touch short outside off, Shreyas Iyer punches this one to the left of backward point but the fielder makes a good stop and prevents a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Cutter outside off and going away from the batter, Shreyas Iyer goes for a drive but misses.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on off, Shreyas Iyer eases this one off the back foot to the off side for a dot.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Full outside off and shaping away, Shreyas Iyer goes for a drive without much feet movement and gets beaten on the outside edge.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer cuts this one off the back foot to deep cover for a run.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and angling at the pads, Shreyas Iyer works it nicely to fine leg and collects a couple of runs.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Full and swinging into the batter, it was right in the slot for Shreyas Iyer and he does not miss out. Drives it with a straight bat to the right of the bowler for a boundary.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on middle, Shreyas Iyer gets on top of the bounce and pushes it to mid off.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, KL Rahul opens the bat face and guides it to third man for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Short and at the batter, KL Rahul looks to clip this one but mishits it to square leg for a dot.
Match Reports
