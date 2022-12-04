Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a shorter length and into the pads, Shreyas Iyer taps this into the leg side and the keeper runs to collect the ball.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Continues to float this one full and outside off, Shreyas Iyer knocks this to the cover fielder.
14.4 overs (1 Run) This is full as well and outside the off pole, KL Rahul strokes this towards deep cover and takes a single.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Really good shot from KL Rahul! Shakib Al Hasan flights this one full and outside off, KL Rahul gets on one knee and slog sweeps this towards deep backward square leg for a maximum.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls this slower in the air on a fuller length and outside off. KL Rahul defends this towards cover.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shakib Al Hasan bowls this slightly short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer punches this down to long off and takes one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this back of a length and in line with the stumps, KL Rahul fends this into the pitch. Seems to be some extra bounce in the wicket.
13.5 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and outside off, Shreyas Iyer taps this towards cover and looks for a quick single. There is a direct hit at the non-striker's end but replays confirm that Shreyas Iyer is in the crease.
13.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Ebadot Hossain looks to be aggressive and goes short once again. This time the ball goes way over the batter's head and past the keeper's outstretched hands towards the boundary. The umpire indicates wide and it will be five extras.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs this in short and aims it at the batter. Shreyas Iyer sways out of the way and leaves it alone.
13.3 overs (0 Run) This nips back in sharply from a good length and in line with the stumps. Shreyas Iyer pushes this towards mid on.
13.2 overs (1 Run) That was not controlled by KL Rahul! Ebadot Hossain bowls full and outside the off stump. KL Rahul hits this in the air to deep cover-point and the ball lands just short of the fielder. It could have easily gone into his hands but instead, they take a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Ebadot Hossain bowls this on a good length and angles this into the batter from outside off, KL Rahul taps this towards mid-wicket.
Ebadot Hossain will continue from the other end.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls full this time and outside the off stump, Shreyas Iyer defends this to the left of the bowler.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) This is short and outside off, Shakib Al Hasan gets some extra bounce this time. Shreyas Iyer plays this late towards deep backward point and takes a couple of runs.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back once again outside off, KL Rahul mistimes his cut through point for another single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Goes full once again and flights this outside off, Shreyas Iyer taps this past cover for one more.
12.2 overs (1 Run) This is slightly short and fired into the pads, KL Rahul clips this through the square leg region for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shakib Al Hasan floats a full delivery outside off, Shreyas Iyer looks to be positive but mistimes his shot into the air towards long off for a single.
Shakib Al Hasan to continue.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length and just outside the off pole, KL Rahul defends this towards point. Another tight over for Bangladesh as just 1 run comes off it.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Continue bowling short but this is outside the off stump, Shreyas Iyer gets on his toes and punches the ball to deep cover-point for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls this back of a length and towards the leg side. Shreyas Iyer tucks this towards the square leg fielder.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Goes really full this time and just outside off at 140 clicks. Shreyas Iyer digs this out towards mid off.
11.2 overs (0 Run) What a delivery! That came out of nowhere. Ebadot Hossain bangs this in and directs the bouncer at the batter. Shreyas Iyer sways out of the way and does well to let it through to the keeper.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Ebadot Hossain starts off with a good-length delivery served outside off, Shreyas Iyer raises his arms and leaves this one alone.
Will Mehidy Hasan continue? No, Ebadot Hossain replaces him.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this slightly short and into the leg stump, KL Rahul taps this into the leg side to end a successful over for Bangladesh. Just 1 run coming from it and 2 wickets have been taken.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Another loopy delivery bowled full and outside off, KL Rahul blocks this towards cover.
KL Rahul is the new man in.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! That is an absolute blinder from Litton Das! Bangladesh have pulled off the spectacular to have India reeling at the moment! Shakib Al Hasan floats this one full and outside the off stump, Virat Kohli looks to drive this uppishly through covers but Litton Das at cover had different ideas. He dives to his right and takes a unbelivable one-handed catch to leave Virat Kohli stunned. Two wickets in the over and it is advantage Bangladesh.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Another ball fired into the stumps on a fuller length, Shreyas Iyer clips this towards square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
Shreyas Iyer comes in at number 4 for India.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Shakib Al Hasan strikes straight away and gets the big wicket of the Indian captain! Bowls a skidder full and angling into the stumps. Rohit Sharma looks to defend but plays the wrong line as the ball goes on straight to beat the inside edge of his bat. There is ample space between the bat and the pad for the ball to sneak in and shatter the stumps. Bangladesh have their second wicket now.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Shakib Al Hasan floats this one into the pads on a fuller length, Rohit Sharma blocks this back to the right of the bowler.
