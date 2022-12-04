Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
2.3 overs (0 Run) This one lands on off, Shikhar Dhawan blocks it solidly.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Agressive from Shikhar Dhawan. Fuller nad on off, Shikhar Dhawan shimmies down the track and smashes it through covers for a boundary!
2.1 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and down leg, Rohit Sharma whips it to backward square leg for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off shaping it away, Shikhar Dhawan looks to defend it but misses.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on off, Shikhar Dhawan eases it to leg side and calls for one but Rohit Sharma sends him back.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Rohit Sharma flicks it to backward square leg for one.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and room outside off, Rohit Sharma stands tall and slaps it hard and past the point fielder for a boundary!
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Rohit Sharma cuts it but finds a fielder at backward point who does well to stop it.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Rohit Sharma lets it go.
Hasan Mahmud will take the second new ball and bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Length again and just outside off with some extra bounce, Shikhar Dhawan looks to block it but misses. A good over to kick off this series.
0.5 over (0 Run) An outswinger outside off and Shikhar Dhawan shoulders arms to it. Dot again.
0.4 over (0 Run) Outside off this time, Shikhar Dhawan taps it to the cover fielder.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length angling it into the batter, Shikhar Dhawan stands firm and defends it back towards Mustafizur Rahman.
0.2 over (1 Run) Bowls it down leg, Rohit Sharma looks to flick it but the ball brushes his pads and rolls towards leg gully. They cross for a leg bye.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a length ball outside off, Rohit Sharma defends it to the left of the bowler. A dot to start with.
The match is about to begin as the umpires make their way out to the center. The Bangladesh players have taken their respective positions on the field as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stride out to the middle. The players seem to have made their way out earlier than expected and are now waiting for the official start time. Mustafizur Rahman has been handed the new ball and he will begin proceedings. Let's play...
Some team news coming out for India as Axar Patel was not available for selection today. Rishabh Pant has also been released from the squad after consultation with the BCCI medical team and will return for the Test series. There has been no replacement announced in his place.
Pitch Report - Anjum Chopra is next to the patch in the middle and she says that it looks like a hard surface. Adds that it will be a batting paradise. Mentions that there is some grass cover on the surface but that is mainly to hold the pitch together. Ends by saying that there maybe some help for the bowlers early on.
Rohit Sharma the skipper of India says that he is not sure what he wants to do. Adds that there seems to be a bit of moisture in the pitch so they would have probably bowled first. Explains that it has been a chasing ground so would have liked to have a target to bat towards. Adds that they will now look to put a good score on the board. Informs there have been some injuries so they are going with four all-rounders in the team. Mentions that Kuldeep Sen will make his debut and he has done well in the domestic circuit so it will be interesting to see what he can do. Goes on to say that KL Rahul will keep wickets today. Claims that they hardly played any cricket in New Zealand but they did well which is a positive for them. Ends by saying that any opportunity the youngsters get, they need to learn from the experience and their mistakes and they don't want to look towards the World Cup so early.
Litton Das the captain of Bangladesh says that they will bowl first. Explains that the pitch looks a bit sticky and that might help them in the first 10 overs. Informs that they have three fast bowlers and two spinners. Mentions that they are looking to further the process and play good cricket.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Litton Das (C), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen (On debut).
TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Bangladesh. They have elected to BAT first.
India played a young side in their ODI series against New Zealand but after a short break, the batting stalwarts of Indian cricket have returned to the national setup. India have historically possessed a dangerous batting contingent but they will have the 2015 ODI series loss to Bangladesh fresh in their memory. They will not want to take the hosts lightly and take this game as an opportunity to work on their playing eleven and team plans going forward. They have an inexperienced bowling lineup with some of their premier pace bowlers on the treatment table and will be looking at their spin options in this series. Will they be able to justify their favorite tag as the series commences? Or will the hosts have a point to prove and provide us with an early upset in the series? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates.
Bangladesh will be playing their most successful format in recent times and it can be measured by the fact they have not lost a bilateral ODI series at home since the end of 2016. They will be missing their regular captain due to an injury, but have several senior statesmen on their side who could provide their experience to Litton Das as he looks to topple the Indian juggernaut. They will be missing some key elements in their bowling lineup as well but on the pitches on Bangladesh, it will be difficult to ignore the efficiency of the home team's frontline and part-time spinners. This will be a great opportunity for some of the youngsters coming into this series to make a mark for themselves and cement their spot in the 50-over side.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen to our coverage of the first ODI in the three-match series between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur as the two subcontinent nations battle it out for some momentum heading into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup next year. There are no Super League points at stake in this series but both teams have already qualified for the main event. Bangladesh will know that a win against a formidable Indian side will do their confidence a world of good and they will be eager to get off to a winning start. India have strengthened their side and will be now going through a selection process to get their final squad for the mega event.
... MATCH DAY ...
