Abhimanyu Easwaran, captain of the Bengal team who is yet to make his India team debut will join the Test team in Chattogram for the two-match series against Bangladesh beginning December 14. According to ESPNcricinfo, the selectors are awaiting the BCCI medical staff's final assessment of the left thumb injury that Rohit Sharma sustained during the second ODI. On Wednesday, Rohit made a hasty return to Mumbai where he saw a BCCI-designated expert. The squad's management is hopeful that he will be fine before the second Test, which begins on December 22 at Mirpur. The World Test Championship includes two-match series.

Easwaran is already in Sylhet, where he led India A during their two-match red-ball trip against Bangladesh A. He made scores of 141 and 157 in his two innings against a line-up that included several Test players. In addition to winning Player-of-the-Match, his 157 enabled India A to build a lead large enough to win by an innings and 123 runs.

Easwaran is accustomed to playing in Bangladesh since he frequently competes in the Dhaka Premier League. He competed for Prime Bank in the 50-over club championship in Bangladesh this year. His performances for India A on the shadow tour, though, were what truly demonstrated his readiness.

Easwaran previously travelled to England with the Indian Test team last year. He made his first-class debut in December 2013, and during the following three years, he has advanced to be among India's next-in-line red-ball openers. His first-class numbers are impressive overall, with a highest of 233 and a total of 5576 runs in 134 innings at an average of 45.33.

Following a successful Ranji Trophy season in 2018-19, in which he amassed 861 runs at an average of 95.66, he found his way into India-A squad. Despite a severe decline in performances in 2019-20, when he only managed 258 runs at 17.20, his potential allowed him to remain on selectors' radars.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are anticipated to open in the first test should the Indian captain be ruled out of the test matches.

