Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and teenager Tanvi Sharma entered the women's singles quarterfinals with straight-game wins with over their respective opponents at the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Sydney on Thursday. Third seed Sindhu prevailed over compatriot Isharani Baruah 22-20 21-12 in a round of 16 match that lasted 42 minutes. In another all-Indian contest, 17-year-old Tanvi, who stunned fifth seed and world No. 11 Chiu Pin-Chian of Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, beat Malvika Bansod 21-13 21-15 to continue her progress.

Sindhu will take on Chen Su Yu of Chinese Taipei, but a tough match awaits Tanvi as she is now pitted against top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

It was curtains for Tanya Hemanth as she lost 12-21 15-21 to second seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun progressed to the quarterfinals with a 21-17 21-7 win over Australian combination of Michael Owen Dylan Soedjasa. They will next play Chen Cheng Kuan and Liu Kuang Heng of Chinese Taipei.

However, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha exited the tournament after suffering a 19-21 18-21 defeat against Japan's Akira Koga and Natsu Saito in the second round.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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