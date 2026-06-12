Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the women's singles semi-finals of the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a commanding straight-game victory in Sydney on Friday. The third-seeded Indian outclassed Chinese Taipei's Chen Su Yu 21-6, 21-9 in a one-sided quarter-final contest that lasted just 27 minutes. The former world champion Sindhu will next face top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who ended the impressive run of Indian teenager Tanvi Sharma with a 21-14, 21-14 victory in 32 minutes.

Sindhu incidentally holds a narrow 15-13 head-to-head advantage over the world No. 3 Japanese.

Sindhu dominated proceedings from the outset, using her superior reach and court coverage to keep her opponent under constant pressure.

She raced through the opening game before maintaining the momentum in the second to seal her place in the last-four.

The semi-final appearance marks a significant boost for Sindhu, who has endured an inconsistent season and has been searching for rhythm on the BWF World Tour and is in search for her first title since Syed Modi International in December 2024.

Earlier, Sindhu had defeated compatriot Isharani Baruah in the pre-quarterfinals to advance to the last-eight.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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