Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu squandered a one-game advantage to go down fighting to top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open tournament in Bangkok on Friday. Sindhu lost 21-19, 18-21, 15-21 to world number three Yamaguchi in the women's singles quarterfinal match that lasted just over one hour in the USD 500,000 Super 500 tournament. The two-time Olympic medallist and sixth seed Sindhu had reached the quarterfinals after beating Denmark's Amalie Schulz 21-13, 21-15 on Thursday.

Lakshya Sen, the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will feature in the men's singles and men's doubles quarterfinals respectively later in the day.

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