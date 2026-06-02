PV Sindhu, one of the greatest badminton players the country has ever produced, is back in the top 10 in the world rankings. In the latest list released by the Badminton World Federation, Sindhu climbed one spot to be placed 10th. The two-time Olympic medallist is currently playing in the Indonesia Open and has progressed to the second round. Sindhu, who finished with the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games, is back in the world top 10 for the first time since 2023. South Korea's An Se-young leads the women's singles world rankings. After Sindhu, India's next-best ranked women's singles player is Unnati Hooda (23).

In the men's singles rankings, India's Lakshya Sen is placed 10th with 69,373 points. China's Shi Yu Qi holds the No. 1 rank with 108,905 points.

Sindhu battled her way into the second round of the Indonesia Open with a straight-game win, but it was curtains for former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen after they suffered opening-round exits on Tuesday.

Sindhu was made to work hard by Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan before prevailing 25-23, 21-16 in a 51-minute women's singles opening round of the Super 1000 badminton tournament.

The former world champion displayed her trademark attacking game to edge a closely fought opening game before carrying the momentum into the second to complete a straight-game win.

The unseeded Indian is now likely to face reigning Olympic champion and world No. 1 An Se-young, to whom she lost in the quarterfinals last week in Singapore. Sindhu has a dismal 0-9 head-to-head record against An.

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