PV Sindhu Crushes Chen Yu Fei To Enter Third Consecutive World Championships Final

PV Sindhu outclassed China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 in a 40-minute long one-sided semi-final match to enter the World Championships final for a third consecutive time. The 24-year-old shuttler clinched silver medals in the last two editions of the premier international badminton event. She lost to Carolina Marin of Spain in the 2018 World Championships and had earlier suffered a defeat to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the summit clash. PV Sindhu will now face either Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand or Okuhara in the 2019 BWF World Championships final.

Sindhu started the women's semi-final match with complete dominance and clinched the first game within a quarter of an hour.

Yu Fei improved a bit in the second game but continued to gift Sindhu points throughout the 25-minute-long contest. She couldn't claim two consecutive points in the match until the mid-break of the second game.

Tall shuttler Sindhu made full use of her height and reached to farthest corners of the court to hand the Chinese shuttler a 21-14 defeat in the second game.

On Friday, Sindhu secured her fifth World Championships medal following a stunning comeback while B Sai Praneeth became the first Indian male shuttler in 36 years to grab a podium in the prestigious event.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu staged a come-from-behind victory over Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying, before Praneeth ended an agonising wait with a straight-game win over Indonesia's Jonatan Christie.

Sindhu, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the tournament to go with her two bronze, edged past world number 2 and Asian Games gold medallist Tzu Ying 12-21 23-21 21-19 in a pulsating contest that lasted 71 minutes, inching closer to an elusive gold medal at the worlds.

World No. 19 Praneeth, who got the Arjuna Award this year, notched up a 24-22 21-14 win over Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan in a 51-minute battle, joining Prakash Padukone in the medal list at the tournament.

Padukone was the first Indian to win a men's singles World Championships medal, a bronze, in the 1983 edition.

Praneeth will take on World No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan in the men's singles semi-finals later in the day.

