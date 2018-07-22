Lakshya Sen Stuns Thai Top Seed To Bag Gold Medal At Asia Junior Badminton Championship

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched gold medal in the men's singles category of the Asia Junior Championships at Jakarta in Indonesia on Sunday. The sixth seed registered a straight forward 21-19, 21-18 victory in 46 minutes over Thai top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Under-19 final. With the win, Lakshya became only the third Indian after Gautam Thakkar (1965) and P.V. Sindhu (2012) to pocket a gold medal at the Asia Junior Championships. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) took note of the significant achievement and said, "India's new Golden Boy! @lakshya_sen enter record books,ending a wait of 53 years to win a gold in the men's singles event at the Asian Junior Championship with a flawless performance; beats World No1 K.Vitidsarn 21-19,21-18 to secure his biggest ever career medal #IndiaontheRise."

India's new Golden Boy!@lakshya_sen enter record books,ending a wait of 53 years to win a gold in the men's singles event at the Asian Junior Championship with a flawless performance; beats World No1 K.Vitidsarn 21-19,21-18 to secure his biggest ever career medal #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/xwRxMT6wP1 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 22, 2018

"A proud moment for India and @lakshya_sen as the tricolor soars high in Jakarta after the World No 9 secured a top of the podium finish, winning the first gold in 6 years at the Asian Junior Championship. #NationalAnthem #IndiaontheRise," the BAI added.

A proud moment for India and @lakshya_sen as the tricolor soars high in Jakarta after the World No 9 secured a top of the podium finish, winning the first gold in 6 years at the Asian Junior Championship. #NationalAnthem #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/ak7TWnlxdz — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 22, 2018

Sen entered the finals after overcoming fourth seed Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The 16-year-old eased past the Indonesian 21-7, 21-14 in just 40 minutes to set up a finale with the reigning world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand on Sunday.

"It feels good to be in the final. I am happy with the way I am playing now and hope to maintain the tempo in tomorrow's final," said Lakshya after the semi-final match in which he had the tempo on his side.

However, the entire match took 40 minutes, his first game was over in less than 16 minutes.

In the second game, Rumbay did well to resurrect himself but the Indian was always ahead by at least three points. That helped him so much that he rocked the Indonesian boat so well that the crowed joined to applaud him whenever he won points after long rallies.

(With IANS inputs)