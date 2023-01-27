One of the finest sporting personalities in India, Sania Mirza brought an end to her illustrious Grand Slam journey on Friday as she lost the Australian Open Mixed Doubles final. The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos emerged triumphant, beating the Indian duo of Sania and Rohan Bopanna 7-6, 6-2 in the final, securing their maiden Australian Open title. After the conclusion of the game, Sania greeted the Brazilian pair, lauding them for the deserved win. But, as she started to speak about her journey, the ace tennis star struggled to hold back tears.

Sania had already announced that she would be ending her Grand Slam journey with the Australian Open 2023. The 36-year-old athlete, however, does have plans to play a few more events before she pulls curtains on her illustrious career.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at” she said.

"Rod Laver Arena has been special. Never thought I'd be able to play in a Grand Slam final, in front of my son." she added.

"My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at."

It was the 11th Grand Slam final of Sania career. She has won a total of 43 doubles titles – including six Grand Slams – and has also been ranked the WTA No. 1 player for 91 weeks in the women's doubles category.

Bopanna, on the other hand, was into his 4th Grand Slam final, having won one title, while playing alongside Timea Babos at the 2017 French Open.

Sania looked in formidable touch at times, showing that she still has plenty to offer. In the final against the Brazilians with some strong returns while producing some trademark forehand shots.

It isn't the end for the star athlete. She is scheduled to play her final tournament at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai next month.

