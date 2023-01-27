Australian Open 2023, Men's Singles Semi-final LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Karen Khachanov in the other last-four showdown on Friday, aiming to snap a run of three semi-final losses in Melbourne, including over the past two years. Now 24, he believes he has matured and that this could finally be his year as he bids to become the youngest champion since Novak Djokovic won the title in 2011 aged 23. He has won all five previous encounters with Khachanov, most recently at the Rome Masters last year. On the other hand, Khachanov also made the semi-finals at September's US Open. He has now made the quarters or better at all four Grand Slams and will draw on the experience when he plays the Greek star.

Here are the LIVE Updates of 2023 Australian Open, Men's Singles Semi-final between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov, straight from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne:

After trailing 1-0 in the first game, Karen Khachanov makes a good comeback in the second one. Both the players hold serves in the first set (1-1).

Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitsipas are out in the court of the men's singles semi-final match of the Australian Open.

January 27 2023 08:48 (IST) Australia Open Live: Hello and Welcome

