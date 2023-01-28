Story ProgressBack to home
Australian Open 2023 Women's Singles Final, LIVE Updates: Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina Hold Their Serves In 1st Set
LIVE Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open 2023 Women's Final: Aryna Sabalenka will take on Elena Rybakina in the Women's singles final of the Australian Open 2023, at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday
Australian Open 2023 Women's Singles Final LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka takes on Elena Rybakina© AFP
Australian Open 2023, Women's Singles Final Live:Aryna Sabalenka will take on Elena Rybakina in the Women's singles final of the Australian Open 2023, at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. Belarusian fifth seed Sabalenka is regarded as a slight favourite, although it is Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina who has the experience of having already won a Grand Slam. The 23-year-old won Wimbledon last year and acknowledges that her serve is her "weapon". If that fires under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, Sabalenka could be in trouble. Rybakina has sent down 45 aces in reaching the decider at Melbourne Park, easily more than anyone else in the women's draw.
Here are the Live Updates of Australian Open 2023 Women's Singles Final Between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park
- 14:20 (IST)Australia Open Live: Sabalenka holds the serveAryna Sabalekna makes a good start as she registers 40-15 win over Elena Rybakina in the first game. She leads 1-0 in the first set.
- 14:08 (IST)Australia Open Live: The stage is setBoth Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are out on the court as the women's singles final match of the Australian Open 2023 is about to get underway.
- 13:58 (IST)Australia Open Live: Sabalenka defeated Magda LinetteAryna Sabalenka will be coming this final clash after defeating Magda Linette in the semi-finals 7-6, 6-2. On the other hand, Elena Rybakina defeated Victoria Azarenka 7-6, 6-3.
- 13:45 (IST)Australia Open Live: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the women's singles final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, straight from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Stay tuned for all the updates.
