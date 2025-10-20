A video of Virat Kohli from India's first ODI against Australia on Sunday is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, the Indian team is seen getting ready to walk onto the ground for the national anthem ahead of the match. That's when Kohli steps aside and gestures India's ODI captain Shubman Gill to move to the front of the line, before also making way for vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. He then joins the duo in the queue. Kohli's humble act is now being widely applauded by fans on social media.

The way Virat Kohli call captain Shubman Gill and vice captain Shreyas Iyer to move forward for national anthem pic.twitter.com/h8GmjuSkRU — GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) October 19, 2025

"Respectful person knows about everyone's respect," wrote a fan reacting to the video. "I always see he always pushes the other people to get the limelight, he is simply a selfless man who always stands behind the youngsters," pointed out another user.

The grand comeback of Virat Kohli, however, endured a brief 8-ball zero outing, as his low-key return mirrored India's seven-wicket defeat to Australia in the rain-affected first ODI in Perth.

Asked to bat first, India laboured to a sub-par 136 for 9 after the match was reduced to 26 overs per side due to multiple rain interruptions, leaving the hosts with a DLS target of 131 - which they chased down comfortably in 21.1 overs.

Kohli walked in to bat amid loud cheers from the crowd, but the familiar ODI brilliance was missing. In a pre-match chat, Kohli had mentioned how Australia often brought the best out of him as a batter.

This time, however, Mitchell Starc managed to bring out the worst - first tempting Kohli with a trademark delivery outside off stump, which eventually proved his undoing. A drive on the up off the left-arm pacer took the edge of Kohli's bat, and Cooper Connolly at backward point took a fine catch to end the star's agonising eight-ball innings.

It was Kohli's first duck in Australia. The veteran will now hope for a substantial knock in the upcoming ODIs in Adelaide and Sydney to convince the selectors that he still has the fire for a longer journey.

(With PTI inputs)