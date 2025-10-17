Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden reserved big praise for India icon Virat Kohli, comparing him to a 'Ferrari'. The former opener is confident that the 36-year-old will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, despite reports suggesting that his future with the Indian team remains uncertain. Kohli is set to make his return to international cricket after more than seven months, with India set to take on Australia in a three-match series, starting Sunday. Ahead of the series opener in Perth, Hayden, in a sparkling tribute, likened him to a Ferrari, saying that he is "high octane" and "full noise".

"Virat is high octane, he's a Ferrari. He's full noise, he'll be gesturing to the crowd. You'll have Jiostar that'll be focusing on everything he does on the cricket field. And everything is so big that it's hard not to polarise your views on it because he's so bloody good," said on All Over Bar The Cricket YouTube channel.

"He has played 302 matches and got 14,000 runs and what about this average in One-day cricket, it's unbelievable. His key is that he is a gold star with his fitness and preparation. In my head, I've got him focusing on 2027 ( World Cup). He wants to be a part of that," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli is on the cusp of history as the former India captain needs one century to become the batter with the most number of tons in a single format.

Kohli, who has 51 centuries in ODIs so far, is tied with batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his career with 51 tons in Test cricket.

For the first time ever, Kohli could be seen playing under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, who replaced Rohit Sharma at the helm earlier this month.

Following the ODIs, India will face Australia in a five-match T20I series under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, scheduled from October 29 to November 8.

(With IANS Inputs)