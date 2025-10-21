Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli took part in an intensive net session ahead of the second ODI encounter against Australia. Kohli, who returned to international cricket after seven months in Perth, was dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Starc. The disappointing run led to further conversations regarding his future and chances of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, it was business as usual for the batter as he took part in the 45-minute session where he faced a few warm-up deliveries before going 'full throttle'. According to a report by RevSportz, he was seen talking to himself and pumping himself up.

The report added that he edged the ball on multiple occasions and also mistimed a few shots during his net session. However, they were minor concerns as he also played some impressive shots.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir also actively took part in the session as he engaged in multiple conversations with players and even reviewed some of their batting techniques.

Rohit Sharma also did not have a good outing as he was dismissed for 8 in the first ODI clash. According to the report, Rohit was the first batter to hit the nets and focused on facing hard-length deliveries.

Australia batter Matthew Short believes his team's pacers will continue to exploit Virat Kohli's recent weakness outside off stump when India face Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday.

"I'm not in the fast-bowling meetings, but that seems to be the way he has been getting out recently," Short told reporters.

"Some of the guys like 'Hoff' (Josh Hazlewood) and 'Starcy' (Mitchell Starc), they have bowled a lot against him, they know what they're doing. In Perth they sort of let the conditions do all the work, a bit of swing and nip on the wicket, so I'm sure they'll do the same again."