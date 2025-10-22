For the Indian cricket team, Diwali 2025 was spent in Australia, as it is touring the country for a limited-overs series. After over seven months, veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also with the team for the ODI series. Ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, the Indian cricket team members had a special 'team dinner' at the Indian restaurant 'British Raj', according to 7News Adelaide. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar could be seen attending the dinner in a video posted by the news outlet.

EXCLUSIVE: The passion of Adelaide's Indian cricket fans is only matched by the star-studded team's love for a Torrensville restaurant where they eat every tour before a match. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/P5mf9YyulQ — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) October 22, 2025

India captain Shubman Gill on Monday extended his warm and heartfelt greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali. From Gill to head coach Gautam Gambhir, India's cricket fraternity made sure to light up social media with their wishes. Gill, who is currently touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is, took to X and wrote, "Wishing everyone a Diwali filled with light, laughter and love."

Former India captain Mithali Raj joined in the celebrations. "As lights adorn every home, may peace and joy dwell in every soul. Happy Diwali to everyone!"

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X and shared a 'Happy Diwali' poster along with a small message: "Here's wishing everyone a sparkling Diwali."

India head coach Gautam Gambhir also extended his greetings: "Wishing everyone a very happy & prosperous Diwali! May the lights of this pious festival dispel all darkness!" he said on X.

India's batting stalwart VVS Laxman shared a 'Happy Diwali' poster and a heartfelt message for Indian citizens: "May the divine light of Diwali illuminate your life with peace, prosperity and joy. Wishing all of you a bright and beautiful Diwali!" Laxman wrote on X.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.

The third day of the Diwali festival is the main day of celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of the Diwali festival is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters in return.

With ANI inputs