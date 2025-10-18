A lot of hype surrounds the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and Australia. Not only are two powerhouses of world cricket taking each other on, but the series will also witness the highly-anticipated comebacks of Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, one aspect could prove to be a killjoy even before the series gets underway - rain. The weather forecast for the Perth Stadium, which hosts the first ODI on October 19, suggests that rain could hit the area at some point in the morning on Sunday.

According to AccuWeather, a few "brief" showers are expected on Sunday morning. The probability of rain is 63 per cent, and it is expected to be largely cloudy otherwise. With the match starting at 11:30 am local time, an untimely shower could lead to a delay in proceedings.

However, there is good news as well.

No rain has been forecast for the afternoon. This could ensure that the full match is able to go ahead even if there is a slight delay at the start.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated ODI Series between Australia and India was officially launched on Friday at Perth Stadium, with players from both sides coming together to celebrate one of cricket's most iconic rivalries.

Australian stars Mitchell Starc and Travis Head were joined by rising Indian talents Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel for a special photo opportunity in front of a striking poster showcasing memorable moments from the past Australia vs India white-ball encounters, according to a press release from Cricket Australia.

The image, set against the backdrop of Perth Stadium, symbolised a shared mission to honour the legacy of the rivalry while creating new memories in the matches ahead.

Before the photo moment, Travis Head and Axar Patel fronted the media, reflecting on the excitement surrounding the series.

"We're expecting some really good cricket over the next few days. Both teams have had strong training sessions, and the conditions here at Perth Stadium are excellent. It's a great venue to start the series and both squads are full of quality," Head said.

Axar Patel echoed the sentiment. "Australia and India always bring out the best in each other. The atmosphere here is fantastic, and we're looking forward to a competitive series."