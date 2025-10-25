Virat Kohli took two matches to strike form, but when he did, nothing seemed more pleasant. The former Indian cricket team captain arrived in Sydney for the third ODI against Australia after two straight ducks. The pressure was mounting for the star, and he knew it. In fact, after scoring his first run, Kohli even celebrated with a fist pump. He went on to complete his half-century-his 305th ODI appearance.

With that, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's world record for the most 50+ scores in ODI chases. Kohli now has 70 such scores. During the course of the innings, Kohli also surpassed Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history.

Most Runs in ODIs

18,426 - Sachin Tendulkar (452 innings)

14,235 - Virat Kohli (293 innings)

14,234 - Kumar Sangakkara (380 innings)

13,704 - Ricky Ponting (365 innings)

13,430 - Sanath Jayasuriya (433 innings)

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan had urged star Indian batter Virat Kohli to focus on strike rotation ahead of the final ODI against Australia in Sydney, noting that there is no looking back once he starts doing it well.

Speaking on JioStar, Irfan said that Virat's form is crucial for India's fortunes.

"Virat Kohli's form is important. He needs to rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard moving. Because once he starts doing that, it becomes very difficult for any opposition to stop him. I hope Virat starts rotating the strike quickly, gets some runs on the board, and once that happens, there's no looking back for him," he said