India faced a horrible start in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia in Perth on Sunday. The match was highly anticipated as it marked the return of the star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international cricket after a gap of seven months. However, all Indian fans were left heartbroken after both the batters failed to score big on their much-awaited return. Rohit was dismissed by pacer Josh Hazlewood while Kohli departed for a duck as he succumbed against his long-time rival, Mitchell Starc.

As both Kohli and Rohit failed to contribute with the bat, fans expressed their disappointment and stormed social media with hilarious memes.

Those who were waiting for Rohit Sharma's century #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1rBve0jt7P — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) October 19, 2025

Agarkar and Gambhir watching Rohit and Kohli pic.twitter.com/WDKYW1vwDo — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 19, 2025

Waited so long for Rohit - Kohli Comeback pic.twitter.com/0htASDNwE0 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 19, 2025

Ahead of the first game, Kohli, who retired from T20Is and Test cricket, mentioned that he had kept himself fit despite a long gap in playing.

Speaking to Fox Sports during a chat with Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist before the first ODI, the former India captain said, "Well, to be honest, the amount of cricket I've played over the last 15-20 years, I've actually not rested at all, if that makes sense. I've probably played the most number of games in the last 15 years in international cricket, combining the IPL together as well. So for me, it was a very refreshing time off."

"I'm feeling as fit, if not fitter than I've ever been before, and yeah, you can just feel the freshness when you know you can play the game, and mentally you know what to do out there; it's just the physical preparation that really needs to be taken care of," he added.

Kohli announced his T20I retirement last year following India's victory at the ICC T20 World Cup. Earlier this year, he also retired from Test cricket, putting an end to a memorable and remarkable career.

(With IANS Inputs)