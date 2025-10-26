India pacer Harshit Rana received criticism over his spot in India's playing XI from several experts ahead of the recent ODI series against Australia, with former India cricketer and selector Krishnamachari 'Kris' Srikkanth being an outspoken critic of his selection. However, after Harshit's excellent performance with the ball in the third ODI, where he finished with career-best figures of 4/39, Srikkanth himself has applauded the pacer. Earlier, Srikkanth had labelled Harshit as a "yes-man" to head coach Gautam Gambhir while questioning his selection in the team.

"Harshit Rana bowled superbly. Taking four wickets in an ODI is a big achievement," said Srikkanth, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"He bowled a terrific line and length. Last match he got clobbered at the death but this game, he bowled very well even at the death. He didn't bowl short today and didn't try too many slower ones.

"Today Harshit Rana deserves all the praise. I am very happy for you. Yes, I criticised you a lot but at the end of the day, you've done very well. He has got his confidence back from the last match after scoring with the bat and from his first spell with the ball," Srikkanth added.

Srikkanth had earlier been slammed by India head coach Gautam Gambhir for his criticism of Harshit Rana.

"Look, it's a little shameful. And I will be very honest with you. It is so unfair that you are targetting a 23-year-old kid for the sake of your YouTube channel," Gambhir had said on Srikkanth's criticism of Harshit.

Harshit Rana took the wickets of Alex Carey, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly and Josh Hazlewood, helping India bundle Australia out for just 236.

Srikkanth picked out his favourite among Harshit's wickets.

"My favourite was the wicket of Owen. It was a superb delivery and Rohit (Sharma) took a great catch," Srikkanth stated.

"The more he performs this way, his confidence will continue growing. He looked like a very confident bowler," Srikkanth further said.

Harshit's four-wicket haul meant that he finished as the highest wicket-taker of the ODI series with six scalps. He is also in India's squad for their forthcoming five-match T20I series against Australia.