Shubman Gill, the captain of the Indian cricket team, had a bizarre experience on Wednesday. While taking a stroll through the streets of Adelaide - where India is set to play Australia in the second ODI on Thursday - a fan approached Gill, shook hands, and was then heard, in a viral video, unexpectedly saying, "Pakistan Zindabad." Gill's stoic reaction to the statement spoke volumes about his composure and restraint. However, NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the audio in the viral clip.

Team India's senior pro Virat Kohli, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, and skipper Shubman Gill opted out of the team's second training session ahead of their second ODI contest against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. While fans gathered in good numbers to catch a glimpse of India's top guns practising in the nets, the three senior cricketers skipped the optional session, with only Rohit Sharma from India's top-order lineup taking part.

The veteran Indian opener did some knocking, faced casual throwdowns, and focused on his timing during the 15-20 minutes he spent in the nets.

Kohli and Gill did not have a memorable outing against the Aussies in the first ODI, with the former dismissed for an eight-ball duck and the latter scoring just 10 runs off 18 balls.

Iyer also struggled to get going in the rain-marred affair, managing only 11 runs from 24 deliveries before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel batted in the nets, with Rahul also seen going through wicketkeeping drills.

Team India primarily focused on bowling during the session. Bowling coach Morne Morkel was seen in a deep discussion with pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj, working on seam position and loading.

Markers were placed at the good-length area as Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bowled in the nets. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who looked in good form with the bat during his debut in the series opener in Perth on Sunday, focused on his bowling in the second training session.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav continued practising in the nets, and Yashasvi Jaiswal also rolled his arm over.