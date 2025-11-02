Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, was in attendance for the third T20I between Australia and India at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday. Trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, Washington Sundar hit an unbeaten 49 to help the visitors level the series ahead of the last two games. Chasing 187 for the win, Sundar played a quickfire knock of 49 off just 23 balls as India achieved the target with nine balls to spare. India's top-order has been their Achilles heel so far in the series, especially the form of vice-captain Shubman Gill.

He could only score a 12-ball 15 in Hobart as he was dismissed lbw by Nathan Ellis. Prior to this match, Gill had managed scores of 10, 9, 24, 37* and 5 in the ongoing tour.

On Sunday, Gill was trapped leg-before-wicket for 15 in 12 balls, continuing his poor T20I run. The incident happened on the final ball of the powerplay.

Sara was watching curiously from the stands as Gill challenged the on-field umpire's lbw decision against him. However, replays showed that the ball would've hit the leg stump.

Gill got out, Camera zooms to Sara Tendulkar

pic.twitter.com/xNjbH0hwBv https://t.co/DqKHfw7tRz — Sohamdave (@sohamdave45) November 2, 2025

Prior to his dismissal, Gill hit Ellis for a boundary with a delicate flick. The cameras spotted Sara having a laugh in the stands.

Sara Tendulkar's reaction to Shubman Gill's boundary pic.twitter.com/lVlJ9MRQea — Stupid_Opinions (@IAmCricketGeek) November 2, 2025

Ellis (3/36) was the top wicket-taker for Australia, while Bartlett and Stoinis got one each.

Earlier, fiery half-centuries from Tim David and Marcus Stoinis steered the hosts Australia to 186/6 in their 20 overs.

India captain captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field.

For India, three wickets were scalped by Arshdeep Singh (3/35 in 4 overs), two wickets were taken by Varun Chakaravarthy (2/33 in 4 overs), and one wicket was claimed by Shivam Dube (1/43 in 3 overs) in their respective bowling spells.

The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played in Gold Coast and Brisbane, respectively on Thursday and Saturday.

(With ANI Inputs)