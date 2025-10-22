No longer India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma was once again the first to arrive in the optional nets session on the eve of the second match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit sweated it out in the nets, also took throwdowns, but there were a few worrying signs for the 'Hitman' and his fans if the complete practice session is looked at. A report has claimed that Rohit Sharma did not look like his usual self as he walked to the team hotel after the conclusion of the practice session. At that very moment, India head coach Gautam Gambhir and selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar had a lengthy chat with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the man competing with Rohit for the second opening spot and is also seen as his long-term replacement.

With Shubman Gill being named the skipper of India's ODI team, Rohit is not guaranteed a spot in the playing XI. Though the management is not expected to bench him after failure in the first game, Rohit does face long-term competition from Jaiswal for the opening role alongside Gill.

According to a report by RevSportz, Rohit appeared noticeably different in mood, described as "off" and not his usual self during the nets session. Usually, Rohit is a man who engages with media, fans with a smile on his face during such practice sessions. But on Wednesday, that was not the case.

Rohit was seen walking off alone after the nets session, as Agarkar, selector Shiv Sunder Das, and coach Gambhir held an animated discussion with Jaiswal, sparking speculation about a potential transition in India's ODI team, possibly signalling a post-Rohit era.

Rohit Sharma Did Not Want To Give Up ODI Captaincy

It was Agarkar who announced the decision of Gill's promotion as the team's new ODI skipper ahead of the ODI series. The report claimed that Rohit's relinquishment of the ODI captaincy was not voluntary but a "forced decision" by the selectors and team management, despite his desire to continue leading.

While there's no denying that the current period is quite testing for Rohit, the 38-year-old has done his bit in order to prove his commitment to the team. Rohit has undergone an impressive physical transformation, earning praise for his fitness from fans all across the globe. However, concerns are being raised about his recent form, with only 8 runs being scored in the first ODI, emphasising that fitness without form is not going to help him prolong his stay.

It was also reported that the team's other two talismans from the batting standpoint - Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill - gave the optional training session a complete miss.