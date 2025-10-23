With many question marks hovering over his international cricket career, Rohit Sharma arrived in Adelaide for the second India vs Australia ODI on the back of a poor score of 8 in Perth. He will, however, leave on a confident note. On a day when opener Shubman Gill (9) and No. 3 Virat Kohli (0) failed, Rohit stood tall with a fighting 97-ball 73 to help India post a decent total. He was the top scorer too.

"Too much social media chatter about his future, tough pitch, world-class pacers operating, Gill and Kohli out cheaply... Despite all that, Rohit plays a very important innings for India and his career. This 73 at Adelaide will give him a lot of confidence. Rohit shows he isn't going anywhere," Mohammad Kaif, former India star, wrote on X after the innings.

Too much social media chatter about his future, tough pitch, world class pacers operating, Gill and Kohli out cheaply... Despite all that Rohit plays a very important inning for India and his career. This 73 at Adelaide will give him a lot of confidence. Rohit shows he isn't'… — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 23, 2025

In the second ODI, star India batter Rohit surpassed former captain Sourav Ganguly to become India's third-highest run-getter in ODIs. The veteran batter finally gave fans something to cheer about after a single-digit outing in Perth during the first ODI against Australia. In the second match, the 'Hitman' was not his usual explosive self, choosing not to go after the bowlers during the powerplay. Adopting a slower approach, he gradually built his momentum.

The result was a fine knock of 73 runs off 97 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. His strike rate was 75.26. The standout moment of his innings was undoubtedly two massive pull shots sent sailing into the stands for sixes off Mitchell Owen.

Now, in 275 ODIs and 267 innings, Rohit has scored 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69, with 32 centuries and 59 fifties, and a best score of 264. He has overtaken Ganguly, who made 11,121 runs in 308 matches at an average of 40.95, with 22 centuries and 71 fifties.

At the top is Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs in 463 matches with 49 centuries), followed by Virat Kohli (14,181 runs in 304 games with 51 centuries).

Since 2022, Rohit has scored 19 fifty-plus scores, and this was only the second instance where he reached the 50-run milestone with a strike rate under 100-the last being a 66-ball 50 against England during the ICC Cricket World Cup at home in 2023.

This year in ODIs, Rohit has scored 383 runs in 10 innings at an average of 38.30, with a century and two fifties, and a best score of 119.

With ANI inputs