The 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma added another huge landmark to his resume as he became the first batter to reach the 1,000-run milestone in ODI cricket between India and Australia, while playing Down Under. Rohit reached the milestone in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Competing with Rohit for the landmark was Virat Kohli, who stands second on the list at present with 802 runs to his name.

While Kohli has publicly expressed how much he enjoys playing against Australia, it's Rohit who boasts a better record against the Kangaroos. The Indian opener averages more than 55 against Australia, with his best score being 171.

Even in the Adelaide ODI, it was Rohit who looked to provide India a solid start while Kohli departed without opening his account.

Most Runs in India vs Australia ODIs (in Australia):

Rohit Sharma (India): Leads the list with 1003* runs from 21 matches. He boasts a strong average of 55.77, including 4 centuries and 2 fifties. His best score is 171, and he has hit 76 fours and 29 sixes.

Virat Kohli (India): Has scored 802* runs in 20 matches at an average of 44.55. He has recorded 3 centuries and 4 fifties, with a best score of 117. His boundary count stands at 60 fours and 9 sixes.

Sachin Tendulkar (India): Amassed 740 runs over 25 matches. His average is 30.83, featuring 1 century and 5 fifties. His top score is 117, with 64 fours and 1 six.

MS Dhoni (India): Compiled 684 runs in 21 matches, averaging 45.60. He has 5 fifties (no centuries), with a best score of 87*. He hit 32 fours and 12 sixes.

Steve Smith (Australia): Has scored 683 runs in just 11 matches, giving him an exceptional average of 68.30. He has 4 centuries and 1 fifty, with a highest score of 149. He struck 69 fours and 13 sixes.

Aaron Finch (Australia): Registered 665 runs across 14 matches, averaging 51.15. This includes 2 centuries and 5 fifties, with a best score of 114. His boundary count is 56 fours and 12 sixes.

David Boon (Australia): Scored 646 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.83. He achieved 1 century and 5 fifties, with a highest score of 102*. He hit 54 fours and 0 sixes.

Allan Border (Australia): Accumulated 595 runs over 20 matches, averaging 42.50. His tally includes 1 century and 4 fifties, with a top score of 105*. He hit 45 fours and 2 sixes.

David Warner (Australia): Totalled 543 runs in 12 matches, holding an average of 49.36. He has 1 century and 4 fifties, with a best score of 122. He hit 53 fours and 9 sixes.

Matthew Hayden (Australia): Secured 534 runs from 10 matches, averaging 53.40. He scored 2 centuries and 4 fifties, with a best score of 126. He struck 55 fours and 5 sixes.