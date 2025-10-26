Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes life has come to a full circle for batting bigwigs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they stand in a position in the twilight phase of their careers, where scoring runs will guarantee their spot in India's ODI fold, just like when they broke out into the international circuit. Following the conclusion of the third ODI, which ended with a 9-wicket triumph for India, Rohit collected the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. After being relieved of captaincy duties, Rohit flourished solely as a batter, finishing the tour as the highest run-getter with 202 runs, averaging 101. Speculations were mounting about Rohit and Virat's retirements after the tour, but the duo silenced their critics with a flamboyant display.

Kaif outlined the scenes that unfolded after the post-match presentation. According to Kaif, Virat was conversing on the phone while Rohit, with his two accolades, walked past head coach Gautam Gambhir, but could have possibly exchanged smiles with him. Kaif analysed the entire scenario and decoded that Rohit and Virat have realised that their "respect" is in their own hands. Their time with the team will depend on the runs that they produce with the bat.

"Virat Kohli was talking to someone on the phone after the match. After collecting the Man of the Match and Man of the Series trophies, Rohit Sharma also walked past Gautam Gambhir. They could have exchanged smiles, but he walked past him. It is now clear that they have decided their respect is in their own hands. If I score runs, then I will play," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"When you are a new player, you know that nobody is going to support you, and you must perform to stay in the team. They have the same approach again towards the end of their career. It's like, 'Yaha koi dost yaar nahi hai, main Hindustan ke liye khelunga' (There are no friends here, I will play for India). Under this situation, it is not a team game, especially when people are waiting to remove them when their form dips," he added.

With the series done and dusted after Australia raced to an unassailable 2-0 lead, India stood on the verge of suffering their first ODI bilateral series whitewash at the hands of the hosts. With Shubman Gill's first ODI captaincy assignment on the verge of ending in disappointment, Virat and Rohit played the rescue act in front of Sydney Cricket Ground's jam-packed crowd.

After the bowlers chained Australia to 236, Gill floundered and returned on a 26-ball 24, Virat and Rohit brought the thunder down the ground. They stitched an unbeaten 168-run stand for the second wicket to gun down the target and lift India to a nine-wicket triumph to ensure the record remained intact. Rohit returned unbeaten on 121(125) while Virat walked back with a sublime 74* off 81, silencing their critics, who asked for their retirement after the end of the tour.

