Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif made a bold claim about star batter Virat Kohli's failure during the Perth ODI against Australia, saying that the legend is "not in his batting zone" at the moment and lacks rhythm. Virat's return to Indian colours after the ICC Champions Trophy in March fell flat, as he was caught fishing at an outside off-stump delivery for an eight-ball duck, handing a catch to Cooper Connolly at backward point. Now in Adelaide for the second ODI, he faces pressure to thrive at a venue where he has historically had a fantastic record. Each performance in this now less-frequent fixture in the cricketing calendar will be crucial for Virat in his journey toward the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif pointed out that a player is "only good till he has rhythm, batting form, and plays games regularly."

"A player is only good till he has his rhythm, batting form, and is playing games regularly. The eyes are sharp when you're playing every second or third day. When that happens, the player can tell from the hand whether the ball is an in-swinger or out-swinger, or whether it is a yorker or a slower one. That ability to pick deliveries comes from playing regularly... You are in your batting zone," said Kaif.

"Virat is not in his batting zone at the moment, clearly... There was a lack of rhythm, and he was out of touch, which is why he got out in the last match," he added.

At Adelaide Oval, he is India's highest run-getter of all time, with 975 runs in 12 matches and 17 innings at an average of 65.00, including five centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 141. Notably, he is also the best visiting batter of all time at this venue, making it his home away from home. In eight innings this year, he has scored 275 runs in eight ODIs, averaging 39.28, with a century, two fifties, and a best score of 100*.

Kaif also said that both Rohit Sharma and Virat will need to spend time at the crease to score big, pointing out that Adam Zampa — expected to play in the Adelaide match — has a strong record against India and has dismissed Virat on several occasions. Virat has been dismissed six times by Zampa in 15 innings and averages 47.83 against him, making it a very healthy competition between the two.

"Zampa will also be playing in the second match; he will be making a comeback... He has a good record against India, having gotten Virat Kohli out on many occasions. In my view, Australia have become a stronger team in this game compared to the previous one... How do you play after the first spell? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can score big, but they need to spend some time at the crease," cautioned Kaif.

Kaif added that while it won't be easy, he backs Rohit to play his natural attacking game at Adelaide, saying, "Rohit Sharma will play his shots. He'll take charge and pull even if he gets beaten again and again. Whenever Rohit Sharma has made runs, he has played the ball in the air. The difference between Kohli and Rohit is that Kohli plays grounded shots even in the powerplay... Rohit takes on the game. He wants to dominate the bowlers. It will be the same plan for this game, and of course, it's not going to be easy; it will be tough."