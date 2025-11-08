Shubman Gill received mixed reactions from the internet after his 39-ball 46 in India's victory over Australia in the third T20I at Gold Coast. Gill top-scored for India as the visitors posted a total of 167 on a challenging pitch at the Carrara Oval, a venue where India had never played before. Following India's massive 48-run win, former pacer Varun Aaron heaped praise on Gill, slamming his critics. Aaron stated that a player like Gill is of the utmost necessity when conditions do not favour batters.

"When people raise questions about Shubman Gill being in the T20 setup, it never makes sense to me," Aaron stated, speaking on Star Sports.

"The thing with Gill is that when conditions don't favour batting, you can always put your money on Shubman Gill because of his technique, because of his poise, and because of his game awareness. He knows exactly what the wicket offers, what kind of stroke play, and he plays according to that. You need somebody like him in the T20 setup," Aaron reasoned.

"This is what he gives you when everybody else fails on a wicket that is slightly difficult compared to the other wickets in this whole series. He gives you a 46, which is worth its weight in gold," Aaron added.

Gill had been in poor form heading into the game, having failed to fire in the three-match ODI series and the second T20I. Now India's T20I vice-captain, Gill's reintroduction into the setup in the shortest format has seen Sanju Samson get dropped from the team.

In the third T20I, Gill anchored the innings from one end, allowing the likes of Abhishek Sharma, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube to play valuable cameos. Ultimately, India's total of 167 proved too much for the hosts, who were bundled out for just 119.