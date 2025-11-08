The fifth and final T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia in Brisbane came to a sudden halt due to a frightening reason on Saturday. The match began with Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh winning the toss and putting India to bat. India openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma provided their side with a fiery start as the visitors scored 52/0 in just 4.5 overs. However, the match was suddenly stopped over a lightning threat at the stadium, making the weather conditions unsuitable for play.

The on-field umpires quickly asked the players to move back to the dugout as the groundstaff rushed the cover the pitch, as a little drizzle started a few minutes later. The officials stated that the weather is quite dangerous and it would be really unsafe for anyone to be out on the field. The situation even saw the management urge fans to take shelter under the covered seats and prevent themselves from a potential lightning strike.

At the Gabba for the India vs Australia match! There was no rain but play is halted due to lightning. Forecast says more rain around 7 PM Queensland time — fingers crossed the match will get abandoned! #INDvsAUS #Gabba pic.twitter.com/416V32aNKN — Chinnapareddy (@chinna_Reddy12) November 8, 2025

Play stopped immediately. Love how they value player and spectator safety over everything else #Gabba #Cricket #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/5aYvoFcA2A — sagar // unserious (@unserioussagar) November 8, 2025

Earlier, Australia won the toss again and opted to field first. Skipper Mitchell Marsh decided to field an unchanged XI despite the defeat in the previous game.

He said: "Going to bowl first. It looks like a good surface; always great to come here and play at this great stadium. Certainly a chance to draw the series. Lots to play for. Both teams have played some great cricket. It had a somewhat indifferent surface. India bowled superbly. Different conditions tonight. No changes."

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, informed that the tourists made one change in their line-up as they brought in Rinku Singh in place of Tilak Varma. There was still no place for Sanju Samson, who had to warm the bench.

"Until you're winning the game and losing the toss, it's fine. Want to go out and express ourselves. Always good to understand what the team's goal is. All batters realised it wasn't a 200 wicket. All boxes ticked in the last game, just want to continue the same. Always good to win bilaterals. At the same time, what combination you want is more important. Other than openers, this is one format where everyone has to be flexible with batting positions. One change - Tilak is resting, Rinku comes in," the 35-year-old batter said.