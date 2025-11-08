India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Streaming: With 2-1 lead, India face Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series on Saturday at The Gabba in Brisbane. Suryakumar Yadav and Co registered a big 48-run victory in the fourth match and gain an unassailable lead in the series. Asked to bat first, India posted a total of 167/8 with Shubman Gill scoring 46 runs. Later, Washington Sundar took three wickets as India bowled Australia out for just 119. With focus on the Playing XI, India aim to clinch series with another victory over the hosts.

After the failure of the batting lineup in the fourth match, India are likely to change their Playing XI in the final match of the series.

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 5th T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will be played on November 8, Saturday (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match be held?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will be held at The Gabba, Brisbane .

What time will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match start?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:15 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)