India vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Streaming: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as India take on Australia in the first ODI encounter in Perth on Sunday. The two stalwarts will be playing for India after a seven-month gap. The last time Virat and Rohit played for the Indian cricket team was in the Champions Trophy 2025 final back in March. This will be also be India's first match under new captain Shubman Gill. On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia are expected to field couple of debutants in the absence of Pat Cummins, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey and Cameron Green. (1st ODI LIVE UPDATES)

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be played on October 19, Sunday (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match be held?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be held at the Perth Stadium, Perth.

What time will the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match start?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will start at 9 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

