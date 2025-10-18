India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Updates: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have bitterly disappointed on their India comebacks, getting out cheaply against Australia in the first ODI at Perth. India are struggling at 22/2 after 7 overs, with captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer at the crease. Rohit departed early, getting caught at slip off a delivery by Josh Hazlewood. Virat Kohli also failed to impress, scoring an eight-ball duck as Mitchell Starc scalped his wicket. Earlier, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field in the first match of the three-game series. In terms of team selections, India's XI saw all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy earn his maiden ODI cap from Rohit Sharma. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Australia 1st ODI match -
India vs Australia LIVE: OUT! Kohli goes for a duck!
OUT! Oh dear, oh dear! Virat Kohli is gone for a duck on his India comeback! Hint of width from Starc, Kohli goes for an aggressive drive, ends up edging it and a sharp diving catch taken by Cooper Connolly. Disaster!
IND 21/2 (6.1)
India vs Australia LIVE: FOUR! Glorious
Lovely shot by Shubman Gill! Hint of width offered by Hazlewood and slammed through the covers by the Indian captain. This has been a tentative start for India, but Gill has played two lovely strokes in between.
IND 21/1 (6)
India vs Australia LIVE: OUT! Rohit Sharma departs!
GONE! Josh Hazlewood brings Rohit's innings to an early end. Lovely short delivery, Rohit ends up getting an outside edge, and it is caught in the slip cordon by Renshaw. A disappointing return to India colours for Rohit.
Virat Kohli walks in next, to huge cheers from the stadium. Gets off the mark first ball.
IND 14/1 (
India vs Australia LIVE: FOUR!
First boundary for Rohit Sharma! Fuller from Starc and punished by the former India captain. Lovely straight drive, slammed past mid-on, who gives chase. But the ball wins the race. Rohit has looked slightly tentative to begin with, but that will help him get a move-on.
IND 13/0 (3)
India vs Australia LIVE: FOUR
FOUR!!!! Shubman Gill hits the first boundary off the game and it comes against Josh Hazlewood. Gill leans forward and places a shot towards the mid-off as the ball races across the boundary line for a four.
IND 6/0 (1.4 overs)
Ind vs Aus Live Score: Dominating start from Australia
Australia skipper Mitchell Starc starts troubling India openers right from the first over. He delivers a terrific over and concedes just two runs. Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill look cautious while facing Starc. However, they aim for boundaries in the upcoming overs.
IND 2/0 (1 overs)
India vs Australia LIVE: We are underway
The first ODI between India and Australia finally begins. For India, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be starting the proceedings. The duo aims for a solid opening partnership, in order to provide India with a good start. On the other hand, Mitchell Starc will be bowling the first over for Australia. Let's play!!!
India vs Australia LIVE: 500th international match for Rohit
Most appearances for India in Internationals
664 Sachin Tendulkar
551 Virat Kohli *
535 MS Dhoni
504 Rahul Dravid
500 Rohit Sharma *
India vs Australia LIVE: Time for national anthems
Players of both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The first ODI between India and Australia shall begin shortly, Stay tuned for all the live updates.
India vs Australia LIVE: India extend unwanted feat
India extend their unwanted feat of losing the toss in the ODIs. This is 16th consecutive toss lost in ODIs by India. The last toss they won was in the semifinals of Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at Wankhede in Mumbai.
India vs Australia LIVE: Australia's Playing XI
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
India vs Australia LIVE: India's Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
India vs Australia LIVE: Here's what Gill said at the toss
"We would have bowled first as well. It's all about getting mentally ready. We are in a good mental place. The practice sessions help. We have a great combination. Nitish Reddy makes his debut, we are going with three fast bowlers and three all-rounders," said Shubman Gill.
India vs Australia LIVE: Here's what Marsh said at the toss
"We're going to bowl first. It looks like a pretty good wicket, hopefully it's hard and fast. There's a little bit of moisture around, so hopefully we can make the most of that today. It's always a huge honour to captain the country, but to do it in front of a somewhat home crowd, it's always exciting. (Preparation) It's been great. The guys got in on Wednesday. We've had three great days of training. It's always a big build-up, Australia versus India and what's going to be a huge summer for Australian cricket. So, hopefully we can get off to a good start. (Morale) It's great. Seven batters, one keeper and four bowlers .. six batters? Anyway, I'm not good at maths," said Marsh.
India vs Australia LIVE: Toss
Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh wins the toss, opts to bowl against India in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at Perth.
India vs Australia LIVE: Here's what Kohli said before toss
Virat Kohli said "Some quality quality time with kids, family - which I haven't done much for many years - it has been a beautiful beautiful time & phase which I cherish".
"I am feeling fresh, looking fresh & fit - moving well in nets & fielding sessions".
India vs Australia LIVE: Big concerns for Australia
Australia are also going through a rough face. In the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is out due to injury, Mitchell Marsh will be leading the Aussies. The hosts are also without the services of star batter Steve Smith and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who have retired from the ODIs.
India vs Australia LIVE: Team combinations
It's unlikely that the management will break the highly successful opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, keeping Yashasvi Jaiswal as a backup option. It means Virat Kohli will come at No. 3 followed by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who will double up as the wicketkeeper.
India vs Australia LIVE: Three debuts confirmed
Ahead of the toss, it has been confirmed that a total of three players are going to make their ODI debuts. From India, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been handed over his ODI debut cap by Rohit Sharma. For Australia, batter Mitchell Owen and Matt Renshaw have been given their maiden ODI caps.
India vs Australia LIVE: Kohli look to surpass Sachin
Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in all of limited-overs cricket, with 18,426 runs in ODIs and 10 runs in a solitary T20I he played. This combines to make it 18,436 runs. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has 14,181 runs in ODIs and 4,188 runs in T20I cricket, making it a total of 18,369 runs. Just 68 more runs and Virat will soar past Sachin to become the greatest white-ball batter statistically.
India vs Australia LIVE: Kohli eyes big feat
In the ODIs against Australia, Virat Kohli is aiming to become the second-highest ODI run-getter of all time. Currently with 14,181 runs in 302 ODIs, he is the third-highest run-getter of all time. He is just 54 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-getter in ODIs, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches).
India vs Australia LIVE: Old rivalry igniting again
If Virat Kohli can produce those brilliantly calibrated knocks and Rohit Sharma his incandescent shot-making up the order, then these two stalwarts can hope to hang on for long. It will be fascinating to watch an old rivalry coming to life again as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will try to keep the Ro-Ko duo quiet once more.
India vs Australia LIVE: A new role for Rohit
Unlike Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma needs to come to terms with his new role of being just a senior player. Rohit's previous T20I and ODI outings ended with celebration after guiding the team to ICC trophies, and he was leading the side even in his last Test appearance in Melbourne.
India vs Australia LIVE: Gill - The captain
Even amid the emotional theme of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to India fold, Shubman Gill's maiden outing as full-time ODI skipper provides an equally compelling narrative to the first one-dayer against Australia
India vs Australia LIVE: Return of RO-KO
The ODIs against Australia are highly anticipated as they mark the return of the star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Team India. The stalwarts are coming back to national colours after playing the Champions Trophy in March, and the dynamics of Indian cricket has changed irrevocably in these seven months. The cricketing ecosystem has learned to survive the prolonged absence of Kohli and Rohit — at least in two formats — in this interim period.