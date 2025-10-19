"Beautiful weather conditions. Unexpected rain yesterday but no rain forecast today. 31 degrees high and it is a pleasant day. The dimensions - 60 and 54 meters to the side, 67 meters down the ground. It is a fresh wicket. There is a green tinge on this surface and they have taken a lot of it this morning, it is looking dry. With the sun beating down there are a few bear patches and it might be a little two paced. The average first innings score is 279. Dew might come into play later on, it is a lot cooler in the evening and it might skid on a bit," inform Kass Naidoo and Isa Guha.