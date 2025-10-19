India vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Updates: Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont have provided England a good start in the Women's ODI World Cup match against India. The duo is dealing in boundaries as India look for wickets in the early stages of the match. England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat against India in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match on Sunday in Indore. Facing England in a crucial game, Harmanpreet Kaur and co named Renuka Singh Thakur in the Playing XI, leaving Jemimah Rodrigues out. On the other hand, England included Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell in their Playing XI. (Live Scorecard)
India vs England, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Live Updates -
Ind vs Eng, Women's ODI WC Live: 8 runs off the over
England openers Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont continue to dominate India bowlers. In the previous over of Kranti Gaud, Jones hits two boundaries as the pacer concedes eight runs. India need a wicket at the earliest, in order to stop this partnership.
ENGW 21/0 (4 overs)
Ind vs Eng, Women's ODI WC Live: FOUR
FOUR!!! Amy Jones also joins the party and hits a brilliant boundary against Kranti Gaud. Jones smartly beats the fielder at the backward point as the ball races across the boundary rope for a four. In total, Kranti leans five runs as England continue to steal runs from India.
ENGW 11/0 (2 overs)
Ind vs Eng, Women's ODI WC Live: Good start for England
England are off to a good start as openers Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont deal in boundaries. In the opening over, Renuka Singh Thakur concedes six runs. This include a no-ball and a wide and a boundary from Beaumont. India aim for some quick wickets from here.
ENGW 6/0 (1 overs)
Ind vs Eng, Women's ODI WC Live: We are underway
The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and England now begins. For England, Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont will be starting the proceedings. The duo aims for a stable opening partnership, in order to provide England with a solid start. On the other hand, Renuka Singh Thakur will be bowling the first over for India. let's play!!!
Ind vs Eng, Women's ODI WC Live: National anthems
Both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The World Cup match between India and England shall begin soon. Also, this is the first time in this tournament that India are bowling first.
Ind vs Eng, Women's ODI WC Live: Pitch report
"Beautiful weather conditions. Unexpected rain yesterday but no rain forecast today. 31 degrees high and it is a pleasant day. The dimensions - 60 and 54 meters to the side, 67 meters down the ground. It is a fresh wicket. There is a green tinge on this surface and they have taken a lot of it this morning, it is looking dry. With the sun beating down there are a few bear patches and it might be a little two paced. The average first innings score is 279. Dew might come into play later on, it is a lot cooler in the evening and it might skid on a bit," inform Kass Naidoo and Isa Guha.
Ind vs Eng, Women's ODI WC Live: England's Playing XI
England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
Ind vs Eng, Women's ODI WC Live: India's Playing XI
India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
Ind vs Eng, Women's ODI WC Live: Here's what Harmanpreet said at the toss
"We were looking to bowl first and glad to get that. Jemi is not playing today and Renuka is playing. She has a great record against England and that was the biggest reason we wanted her back in the side. Even though we lost, we played really good cricket and that is something which will give us confidence," said Harmanpreet.
Ind vs ENG, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 LIVE: England To Bat First
Harmanpreet Kaur loses her 7th successive toss as England decide to bat first.
The England skipper said: "We would like to have a bat. We would like to most of the fresh pitch. We have Ecclestone and Bell back in the side. They are ready to go. We will be looking for some big partnerships today. We have seen a lot of noise with the Indian fans and hope everyone is ready. We know we have three tough games left and hopefully we can get the win today."
Ind vs ENG, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 LIVE: Pitch Report
Here's the pitch report from former India skipper Mithali Raj:"It is a very hard surface and rolled very well. It is a fresh wicket. There have been two games and the average score is 275. It is for the batters. It can also assist the seamers because there is decent covering of grass. Expect a high-scoring game."
Ind vs ENG, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 LIVE: India A Real Test For England
England's story in the Women's ODI World Cup has been far from convincing, even though they are unbeaten in the contest. The India match is expected to force them to push harder in the bid to draw their best game on the pitch.
Ind vs ENG, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 LIVE: India's Qualification Scenario Explained
Despite two back-to-back defeats, India aren't out of the Women's World Cup semifinals race. Harmanpreet Kaur's team is guaranteed qualification is by winning all three of their remaining league matches (against England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh), which would secure them 10 points.
If they manage to win only two of the three matches, reaching 8 points, qualification is highly probable but would depend on their strong Net Run Rate and the results of their rivals, particularly New Zealand. Given the tight race for the final spots, failing to win at least two games would make qualification extremely difficult, forcing India to rely heavily on other teams' losses.
Ind vs Eng, Women's ODI WC Live: Back-to-back losses for India
India's campaign has hit a stumbling block after successive three-wicket losses to South Africa and Australia in Visakhapatnam, results that have left their strategy under the scanner.
Ind vs Eng, Women's ODI WC Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and England, straight from the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Stay tuned for all the live updates.