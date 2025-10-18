India Predicted XI For 1st ODI Against Australia: India take on Australia in the first ODI encounter at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. This will be the first match for the Indian cricket team under new captain Shubman Gill. It will also see the return of the two stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will play their first match for India since March 2025. However, India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for the three-match series. While Hardik was ruled out due to injury, Bumrah was rested for the ODI series but will return for the T20I series against Australia.

Skipper Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli playing at No. 3. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to play at No. 4 with Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 5.

Nitish Kumar Reddy will be playing the all-rounder role that is expected from Hardik. Reddy missed two Test matches in the series against England due to injury but Hardik's absence in the series against Australia can turn out to be a massive opportunity for the youngster to stake his claim.

Axar Patel is the other all-rounder option for India with Harshit Rana expected to play at No. 7. Besides his prowess as a bowler, Harshit is expected to provide solidity to the lower middle-order.

Coming to the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to be the only specialist spinner while Mohammed Siraj will be leading the pace attack. The final spot will be a toss-up between Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

India's Predicted XI for 1st ODI against Australia: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh/Prasidh Krishna.