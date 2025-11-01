Shubman Gill continues his poor run in T20I cricket. The player was included in the team ahead of the Asia Cup this year, marking his return to the T20I set-up after a gap of one year. Since his re-introduction to the format, Gill has failed to prove his mettle. His inclusion saw India push Sanju Samson down the batting order - a move that drew more scrutiny, as the wicketkeeper-batter had fared well as an opener for India. On the other hand, Gill has scored 169 runs this year in 9 matches at an average of 24.14.

Gill failed again with a five-run knock during India's second T20I against Australia on Friday. Following the innings, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan remarked that the player needs to perform.

"Look, Shubman replaced Sanju Samson, who had scored three centuries as an opener, to open for India in T20Is. Gill has potential, leadership quality, and has scored a lot in the IPL. But he has to perform. In the last ten innings, he hasn't even scored 200 runs in total. So the pressure will build on him. He's getting opportunities and backing, but he has to convert that into performances - which we haven't seen yet," said Pathan on his YouTube channel.

While Gill has managed to return to India's T20I team, a quality player like Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to remain on the sidelines. The southpaw opens for India in Tests but hasn't featured in a T20I since July last year.

Pathan added that Gill needs to score consistently, or the pressure will mount; not just on him, but also on the team, which has kept Jaiswal out of the white-ball formats.

"You have Yashasvi Jaiswal - a fantastic T20 player. We've seen him in the IPL with a strike rate of 160. If he's sitting out while Gill keeps getting regular chances and doesn't deliver, then the pressure will be on both him and the team. Gill needs to score consistently. Otherwise, Yashasvi - who's not playing ODI cricket right now or T20Is for India - a player that talented, who can do wonders, even score 200 in ODIs - it's a problem that such a player is on the bench," said Pathan.